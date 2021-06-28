On a bright, sunny June afternoon in Ithaca, New York, a pall hung over the house at 1 Cemetery Lane. By virtue of phenomena not explicable by meteorological science, a dark, low cloud had parked itself over the property for as long as anyone could remember. Winged creatures seemed to patrol the gloomy recesses of the house’s gables and towers. Dogs and children would cross the street when walking past.
An amber Mitsubishi Mirage pulled up directly in front of the house and sat for a long moment before the engine turned off. The driver’s side door opened and Simone DeWitt, clad in a Cornstarch Realty blazer that matched the color of her car, stepped slowly out. She walked around the front of the car, never breaking her gaze at the house.
The creak of the cast-iron gate startled a black cat lurking in what appeared to be a small thicket of venus fly trap plants. As she approached the front door, DeWitt pulled her blazer close in response to a sudden chill. Hesitantly, she reached down and pulled on the knob next to the massive front door. An unearthly scream and a foghorn announced the presence of guests.
As if by an unseen hand, the door swished open, revealing the towering, ponderous presence of Lurch, the butler. An invisible gloom seemed to pour from the house to the outside.
“Good afternoon,” ventured DeWitt. “I’m looking for a Mrs. Addams?”
A deep murmur, like the drums of Moria, seemed to emanate from the butler’s throat, and DeWitt became aware of a presence at her elbow. Morticia Addams, clad in a long black gown, appraised the realtor with a single raised eyebrow.
“You must be Simone,” said Addams, extending her right hand, palm-down. “I must say, you look very natural, my dear.”
DeWitt took the proffered hand and struggled not to recoil at its iciness. “So pleased to meet you, Mrs. A. You have a...home. I mean, a lovely...that is… Anyway, after I got your call, I took the liberty of posting a description on our website. We call it a ‘pre-listing’. I used a little editorial license.” She handed a printout to Addams.
Addams read: “Period home: quaint fixer-upper with plenty of personality, newly-renovated dungeon, walk-in mausoleum. Eclectic architectural features include on-site guillotine, attic rookery, crematorium and a front yard burial mound. No indoor plumbing. One mile to shopping as the bat flies. Recently featured on Ghost Hunters.” She looked up. “This is marvelous. Of course, I must consult with Mr. Addams. I haven’t told him we’re moving yet.”
“You’ll be interested to know,” said DeWitt, placing a laptop on the hallway table and flipping it open, “that we’ve received considerable interest already. We have two dozen cash offers well over what we would have set as the listing price, sight unseen, and there’s a family that wants to swap your house for a mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane, plus fifty thousand in bitcoin.” She let a short shriek escape, as a disembodied hand hopped up on the table and skittered onto the laptop.
“Not now, Thing,” said Addams, swatting the hand away. “It seems fortune is smiling on us. First, a pandemic, and now this. I suppose we should act right away. You know the old saying...’strike while the body’s still warm.’ I’ll handle Mr. Addams. Where do I sign?”
Next week in real estate news: Bidding War on Three Mile Island.
