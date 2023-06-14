Everyone knows summer is drinking-game season, plus have you seen the news lately? By popular request, here are the rules for Summer 2023:
Every time there’s a public health crisis and the solution is wearing N-95 masks, mix 29.6 milliliters of ethanol with a tablespoon of cranberry juice and drink it in one gulp.
Whenever an ex-president is indicted, have a dry martini, with a twist of lemon.
When Ithaca cracks another ‘top ten’ list, no matter how ridiculous, drink.
If Elon Musk does or says something bone-headed and you still care, punish yourself with a flaming Absinthe.
When listening to NPR, partake of a glass of sherry whenever a clearly American radio personality uses the British pronunciation of any word.
Whenever you think of a new method that sentient machines might use to eliminate humanity, drink a coffee cup full of Myer Farm’s Clara Chocolate Liqueur.
The next time a Wegmans store shopper abandons their cart in mid-aisle directly in front of you, wheel yourself directly to the beer cooler in the back. Open and drain a Liquid State Upside Down Alt in a single pull. You’ll feel better.
The next time you’re asked to tip for counter service, split a bottle of Chardonnay with the server.
If you’ve ever “lost” a bicycle to the Jungle, open a craft distillery on the shore of Cayuga Lake and liberally sample its products.
Whenever Donald Trump panders to his base, drink a dipperful of moonshine.
Grab a drink, just anything, because you remembered that a sizable asteroid, maybe a couple miles across, that nobody even saw coming, could wipe us all out with essentially no notice at all.
Each time the Supreme Court loses another two points of public approval, order a Clarence Thomas. (Goldschlager, Coca Cola and a single pubic hair)
Whenever another of the neanderthal states (note: official designation) passes a piece of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, mix yourself a Cosmopolitan.
If the occasion should arise that Ron DeSantis acts like a decent human being, drink a chalice of unicorn blood.
Go to your favorite social media outlet. No, wait...don’t. Start drinking for the day.
Next time the sky turns the hue of Canadian bacon and the air becomes redolent of Quebecois pine charcoal, have a snort of Yukon Jack.
The next time you’re asked to create an account in order to engage in a simple business transaction, consume a flagon of mead.
On every occasion that a person whose chances of winning are less than yours declares their intention to become the Republican candidate fro president, drink a Coors Light. (Sorry, those are the rules.)
Whenever a Northside employee says “back for more?” as you steady yourself with one of those shopping-cart ‘walkers’, take a sip of ‘coffee’ from your travel mug and wink.
