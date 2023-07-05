Late in the morning on September 13, 1862, in a field outside of Frederick, Maryland which had recently served as the site of a Confederate camp, Corporal Barton Mitchell of the Federal (Union) Army found a piece of paper wrapped around three cigars. The document was entitled “Special Order No. 191, Headquarters, Army of Northern Virginia,” and it contained the detailed, secret battle plans as well as the disposition of the Confederate Army immediately before the Battle of Antietam. It was an egad-don’t-let-this-fall-into-the-wrong-hands piece of paper.
I tell that story because the following document was found (also, oddly, wrapped around three vape cartridges) by Adolph Cornstarch, senior advisor to Florida governor Ron DeSantis, this past weekend, just outside the entrance to the House of Tans in Gainesville, Florida. Pretty explosive stuff, though no surprise, I’m sure, to His Honor. He’s known all along. Of course the liberal media won’t report on it, but the Ithaca Times now bravely chooses to print it in full:
Woke Mob Action Items
Abolish the police. Also prisons. Also consequences.
Investigate the use of ‘Baby Bump’ headphones to begin Critical Race Theory teaching in the womb.
Pander to RuPaul.
Dismantle Western Civilization and strew its broken shards across the land.
Re-write the Declaration of Independence without using gender-specific pronouns.
Actively keep parents totally in the dark about what’s actually going on in classrooms.
Drag queen story hour every day K-12.
Replace the institution of marriage with non-binary inter-species civil unions.
Only LGBTQIA+ books in libraries.
Make it hard to figure out the gender identity of individual M&Ms.
Mandatory government-provided gender-reassignment surgery for all varsity athletes.
Disparage God and undermine His Will pretty much all the time.
Replace the savory smoked country sausage at Cracker Barrel with Soylent Green.
Mandate kitty litter stations in gender-neutral school bathrooms for furries.
Celebrate Christmas on Juneteenth.
Put Bud Light in elementary school soda machines.
Freely distribute taxpayer-funded abortion gift cards.
Secretly make Tucker Carlson look like a slack-jawed, ridiculous-conspiracy-theorizing, discord-fomenting Neanderthal so he gets fired.
Never mention any of the good things white people did for this country.
Make kids kneel during the national anthem.
Sand blast Amanda Gorman’s poetry onto the Washington Monument.
It remains an open question just how much of an advantage Special Order No. 191 conferred on the Union Army, given General McClellan’s ingrained hesitancy. General DeSantis, though? He seems to be a Man of Action.
