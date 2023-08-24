Every now and then a property becomes available that makes me wish I weren’t so comfortably ensconced in my own house. The Miller-Heller House, on Eddy Street, is such a property. William Henry Miller, Ithaca’s most celebrated architect, built the house and lived in it for over 40 years, and it’s what you would imagine the home of a creative, curious, artistic person to be like. It’s historic, gorgeous, loaded with possibilities, and for sale.
William Henry Miller, was born into a prosperous farming family in 1848 in Trenton (now Barneveld), New York, a tiny hamlet near Rome. He was a member of Cornell’s inaugural class in 1868, but had a varied and considerable educational background before coming to Ithaca, having received private instruction and having studied at the Mechanicsville Academy and the highly-regarded Clinton Liberal Institute. Cornell, at the time he entered, didn’t have an Architecture program, and though he took courses in Art and Drafting, probably the most important thing he did while at the university was to establish a deep and lasting friendship with president Andrew Dickson White. Not exactly an autodidact, he took this patchwork education and forged a remarkable career, leaving Cornell after two years and starting his architecture practice in 1871.
It didn’t take long, with the connections he had cultivated, to get commissions remodeling and then designing houses and buildings in Ithaca and at the university. His house on Eddy Street he designed and had built in 1876. At the time, there were only five other structures on Eddy Street.
For most of the next 45 years, his office was in the Sage Building on East State Street (designed by Miller), upstairs from where Paris Baguette is now. Over the course of that time, he remodeled or designed at least 90 hoses and buildings in Ithaca, mostly on East Hill, the Cornell Campus, and downtown. More than half still survive, and it is no hyperbole to suggest that the look and feel of the City of Ithaca owes as much to Miller as to any individual.
In a long and distinguished career, he designed scores of public buildings familiar to Ithacans. By no means a complete list, but on Cornell’s campus, Uris Library (where his portrait hangs), Barnes Hall and Stimson Hall come to mind. There are the Unitarian Church, the First Baptist Church, the Old High School (now DeWitt Mall) downtown. His residential work ranged from mansions to fraternity houses to smaller homes, mostly on East Hill. The house most likely to be familiar to Ithacans is the William Henry Miller Inn on the corner of East Buffalo and Aurora Streets, built in 1880.
His public buildings tend to be sturdy, Romanesque structures of brick and stone, but his residential work reflected many other styles over the decades, including Mansardic, Stick Victorian, Neo-classical, Renaissance Revival, and English Half-timber. While the exteriors weren’t necessarily genuinely innovative, he was know as a master in his use of light, decorative details, and free-flowing space in the interiors.
It is a testament to his influence that buildings constructed long after his death still bear design elements that deliberately evoke William Henry Miller. At the south end of Eddy Street, on the corner of East State Street, is the Greycourt Apartment building, designed and built by Miller in 1909. Directly across State Street is the brand new Collegetown Terrace apartment complex, which has numerous architectural details that purposefully mirror the components of the Greycourt building
Miller’s own house is, as one might expect, reflective of his eclectic and shifting architectural interests over the years. Designed in the ‘Romantic Chalet’ style, the main part dates to 1876, but there were at least seven major subsequent additions. There is a very good virtual tour available (https://unbranded.youriguide.com/x4npn_122_eddy_st_ithaca_ny/) but it doesn’t truly do justice to the richness of all the design flourishes throughout the house. There’s a plaster replica of a bas-relief by the 15th-century sculptor Luca Della Robia in the entry hall, various Moorish details, intricate leaded windows, wood carvings, and painted fireplace tiles. Miller having been an accomplished musician, there is also a built-in 10-rank organ, installed in 1879, which at one time was powered by tapping into the Eddy Street trolley’s electrical line.
It’s a house rooted in a different time. When it was built, Collegetown was still mostly small farms and undeveloped lots. Ithaca was still a village, and streetlights, paved roads, sewers, streetcars, telephones, and electric service all lay in the future. There were 561 students at the university. By the time Miller died in 1922, Ithaca was a city, with movie theaters, automobiles, and an airport, and Cornell was the city’s major employer, with an enrollment of 5800. During that time, he created an architectural legacy still very visible today.
After Miller’s death, the house was purchased from his heirs in 1932 by Lillian Heller, who resided there and boarded architecture students in exchange for household help. Mrs. Heller transferred the property to Cornell’s College of Art, Architecture and Planning in 1957, which has used it since that time for school functions, and boarding students and visitors to the College.
The house holds a special place in the hearts of generations of members of the Architecture School community. It’s a unique and historic property, with possibilities ranging from use as a single-family residence to multiple units, to a bed-and-breakfast. It’s an exciting prospect for some lucky buyer.
