Since my last appearance on these pages, I completed a journey. Also, there have been two high-profile mass shootings. I say “high-profile” because regular mass shootings are a common, everyday occurrence in these United States.
First, the journey. I flew from Ithaca to San Francisco, and then my daughter Madeline and I drove from Big Sur, CA back to Ithaca. Flying coach from coast to coast edges out getting pulled out of your covered wagon and being skinned alive as an experience, but only just. The drive back was spectacular.
I’ve driven across the country three times. Once in the back of my family’s Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser in 1969, again with my brother in 1982 and last week. Every American should do it at least once. Our timing was impeccable — mid-May is that sweet spot before families hit the road, after-school field trips have wrapped for the season and the weather is great. We stayed at a casino in Reno, a hotel that had a climbing wall in Salt Lake City, were in California before wildfires and jumping worms engulfed our car, followed the route of the Transcontinental Railroad, and saw Abraham Lincoln’s house.
Madeline and I are social and we met and talked to a ton of people. Judging by various clues as we drove across Red America, a good many of them likely voted for Donald Trump twice and I probably don’t want to know how many believe the Big Lie. That being said, people were very nice. Like really nice. We chatted about our families, American history, what they like about where they lived and a variety of interesting subjects. We steered clear of guns, abortion, vaccinations, our status as a registered Democrats and the Donald. I spent an hour talking to my seatmate on the plane who was wearing a red “God Bless America” hat and a red Sturgis, South Dakota Rally T-shirt. He couldn’t have been nicer. Pretty sure the Venn diagram circles of our voting choices don’t intersect at all. I did mention to the docent at the Pony Express Sation in Gothenburg, Nebraska, that I was from Ithaca and she sheepishly asked if I could take off my shoes so that she could check out my cloven hooves. She seemed surprised and relieved to see real feet instead.
My point in saying this is that it’s easy to blame social media algorithms or whatever, but all this division happened seemingly quickly and recently and might suggest that the whole American experiment was pretty fragile all along. And yet in person, most of us can still get along just fine face to face. Actually just fine. I’m developing a proposal to pair every Democrat with a Republican and make them have a couple of beers with each other.
What about the shootings, though? James Madison, no doubt laboring for hours with his goose quill pen by the flickering light of a newfangled whale oil lamp while his slaves were instructed not to disturb him in the summer of 1789, a time when muskets were muzzle-loaded and before elementary schools and grocery stores were target-rich environments, produced this 27-word tidbit of gnomic gobbledegoo: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This has been interpreted by the robed sages of the U.S. Supreme Court to mean that the founders intended that angry and demented 18-year-olds should have unfettered access to assault weapons as a sacred right for all eternity.
I took a course on the Constitution in college, two courses in constitutional law in law school, taught law and American government for a quarter century and have given the subject considerable thought. I’m not at all convinced that it should be interpreted to mean that the framers would be cool with the fetishizing, gun-worshipping culture that exists today. It doesn’t matter; it’s too late. There are 400 million firearms in citizen hands, way more guns than people, in this country. The British, Germans and Australians? They’re not wimps, but guns are rare there.
Our gun culture is a historical vestige, but it’s embedded. It’s in our DNA. We still think we’re pioneers, cowpokes or that we need an armed citizenry to resist the government, like even an arsenal of assault weapons would stand a chance against the U.S. military. I don’t like hearing gunfire in downtown Ithaca. I worry every day about my kids still in school, and I thought about it every day as a teacher.
Who stands in the way of even scratching the surface? Maybe something as basic as background checks? Sixteen Republican U.S. senators have received more than a million dollars each from the NRA, some of them many millions. Another 27 Republican senators have accepted thousands in campaign contributions. You can decide if they’re bought and paid for.
So nothing is going to change. It’s horrifying and the rest of the world shakes its head in wonder, but to decide to remain in the United States of America means to decide to live in a country awash with guns and violence. Somehow good people, like the people I met on our journey, support this. I don’t know how, but I do know they’re not going to change their minds.
If you’re tempted to post a smartass comment about what a snowflake I am, write it down, fold it carefully and firmly place it where the sun don’t shine (that shady grove out by Willard Pond). I’ve heard all the poppycock about guns not killing people (people do) and that if guns are restricted, only the bad people will have them. I’d ask you to imagine the scene in a fourth grade classroom in a public school in Uvalde, Texas, last week. Fourth graders! You will never, never convince me. All these guns are a waking nightmare.
We live in a complicated country.
