It’s all so confusing. These days, the Truth seems harder to find than Brian Laundrie, and straight talk is as rare as political correctness in a Dave Chappelle routine. To whom do we turn? The news outlets have chosen sides. The curtain has been pulled back, revealing Facebook for the end stage of human existence that it is. Debt ceiling brinkmanship? Stolen elections? Are vaccine skeptics really that dumb? Does swallowed gum stay in your stomach for seven years?
When Ted Cruz recently said "I'm standing with the NBA players and anyone who believes we should respect medical privacy and individual freedom," my head started to hurt, and I decided to make the pilgrimage to the Cayuga Inlet. There, under the State Street bridge, lives Lhamo Mulligan who, though to all appearances an Aqualung-style homeless type, is not only infinitely wise, but philosophically incapable of speaking an untruth. Listening to him would be just the tonic I needed. Earlier this week, on Indigenous Peoples Day, I abandoned my car in the Meadow Street construction bottleneck and made my way on foot to his place of residence.
“Give me a dose of undeniable truths, man,” I begged. “The inmates have seized control of the asylum!”
He cocked his head and looked at me for a long moment, then leaned back slowly and closed his eyes. His hands lay on his crossed legs, palms facing up, the thumb and middle finger of each hand somehow making a perfect circle. He began to speak.
“Tattoos do not automatically improve all human flesh,” he intoned. There was a pause as he inhaled deeply.
“Well, I guess you’re right, now that I think of it,” I said. “That must be what Grandpappy meant when he said ink and doughnuts don’t mix…”
“Silence!” he barked, cutting me off. His eyes were still shut. He continued. “Wegmans might exceed Tops in excellence, but not it is not as venerable as Trader Joe’s. Ithaca Every Day Haze is better than Coors Light. While I’m on the subject, it is axiomatic that real beer outranks light beer. Most people in the world who have heard of Ithaca, New York only know about it because of Cornell. Mustard is superior to catsup on hot dogs. Just because one has three names doesn’t mean one should use all three — one should pick two and go with them. The quality of cars in Ithaca is way better when the colleges are in session. The appeal of TikTok is a mystery.”
My head was reeling already, but he was just warming to his task.
“If you are picking your nose in your car while waiting at the intersection of West Buffalo and Meadow Streets, the diners at Milkstand are watching you. Similarly, being in Walmart does not confer invisibility upon you and your party — people can still see you yelling at your kids.”
I let out a low whistle of amazement, and his left eye popped open. I had never seen a person execute a withering stare with one eye before, and let me tell you…it’s unsettling. I clammed up and he continued.
“Wearing a baseball hat backward ceased being ironic in 1988. Russell Brand is an idiot. Joe Biden doesn’t set gas prices. All that you now see,” he gestured to the surrounding area, “will be under water within five years in a 100-year flood. The cows from which your Pinesburger was made did not commit suicide…it was murder. Bullet-proof glass is advisable if you live on the West Hill.”
He paused again. A moment passed and he coughed slightly. I slid a dollar bill into one of the perfect circles and the floodgate opened once more.
“Clipping your nails is not a public activity. A 50-year-old man skipping merrily along the sidelines of the Apple Festival is setting off Creep Alarms in the heads of parents of small children as he goes. Even your best friend isn’t interested in your running narration of what you think is going on inside your dog’s head. All vegans feel morally superior to the rest of us, no matter what they say. The kazoo is not a real instrument. Nowhere Special is the point of convergence of all that is cool in Ithaca. The third martini is always, yes always, a bad idea…and…Spotted Lanternflies are here to stay.”
With that, he bowed his head and I knew the session was over. Twenty minutes later, I had made my way back to the Meadow Street gridlock. Not a car had moved in my absence, but I still felt rejuvenated and ready to face the world, secure in the knowledge that, at least somewhere in this favored land, the truth was shining bright.
