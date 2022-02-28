Welcome to the Ithaca Loves Teachers Festival 2022! Ithaca Loves Teachers is open to all public school teachers, school district employees/staff, teachers union retirees, homeschool teachers, and childcare workers with discounted lodging, dining, and activities. A perennial favorite for participants is the Ithaca Loves Teachers Drinking Game. The rules are below, and the participating venues are any establishment serving alcohol in Tompkins or adjoining counties (all are designated as ‘pupil-free zones’ for the festival). Or at home, or a friend’s home, just not in your car. You will need to show your digital passbook with you at all times to be eligible to receive discounts.
Anyone brags to you how well they did on Wordle, drink a shot. This includes Facebook posts.
If a presenter at a faculty meeting has read every single PowerPoint slide word for word at any point during this school year, enjoy a glass of local wine.
For every one thousand times you’ve asked a student to pull his or her mask up over their nose, take a single sip of the wine of your choice.
Drink a Seneca Drums Gin martini for every teacher observation you will be subjected to this year. (You might want to spread the drinks out over multiple days.)
For every class you’ve had to cover during a prep time in the week before Winter Break, do a shot.
Have a beer for every time your school has gone virtual since Thanksgiving.
Drink one of those little airplane bottles of the liquor of your choice for every decade or part of a decade between now and the date when your pension vests.
For every angry parent email about how this is all your fault, drink a shot. Actually, drink two shots.
If your schedule requires you to go four or more hours without a bathroom break, have a small glass of Limoncello.
Pour two ounces of coffee on a flat surface. Using only school paper towels, mop up as much of it as you can in 60 seconds. Drink an amount of vodka equivalent to the coffee remaining on the flat surface (two ounces).
If you’ve ever failed to recognize one of your students in a public setting because they’ve been all-virtual or you’ve only ever seen them from the eyes up, have a beer.
Quickly drink a shot right now because you just remembered Regents exams are coming back in June.
If you’ve ever wanted to openly speculate on the depth of a student’s gene pool or suggest alternatives to school in a parent-teacher conference, drink a vial of truth serum.
Do one shot for every new education theory, complete with original and exciting acronyms, that you’ve survived in your career.
Go on your favorite social media outlet. No, wait...do a shot instead.
Whenever it occurs to you that you are in upstate New York instead of the Caribbean for Winter Break, order and finish a Sex on the Beach.
If a member of the public has ever showed up at one of your district’s school board meetings to discourage teaching about racism, drink half a mason jar of moonshine.
If you are still paying off your student loans on a teacher’s salary, start drinking for the day.
