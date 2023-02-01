Two things stirred me to make the following call to action yesterday. First, there was earnest discussion of Marjorie Taylor Greene being Donald Trump’s running mate next year. (And lest you dismiss that as an unlikely scenario, let me recall you to the wee hours of November 9, 2016, when an unlikely scenario unfolded.) Also, I saw three wrongly-placed possessive apostrophes on three successive mailboxes. “The Smith’s.” It got me to to thinking. Who, exactly, is in charge here? “We the People”? And what qualifications does a person need to vote in this country? Well, I’ll tell you: a pulse and a birth certificate from before 2005. It’s right there in the 26th Amendment.
It was all fun and games when the Constitution was written, during those heady Enlightenment days. John Locke, poor misguided do-gooder, believed in the innate ability of people to govern themselves, and the Founders lapped it up. But the Founders couldn’t foresee the enduring popularity of the Kardashians. Granted, they didn’t envision women or people of color being enfranchised, either. In any event, just letting literally everyone vote is not a working model for the 21st century.
For every Ducson Nguyen that is elevated by the masses to the lofty upper reaches of municipal authority, there are dozens of lobby-pandering, background-check-backpedaling, debt-ceiling-hostage-taking PAC Toadies skulking off to the House of Representatives every election cycle, courtesy of their own constituents. It’s not the system that’s broken, it’s the electorate. Folks, I’m going to say out loud what we’re all thinking: it’s time to take the Vote away from some people.
Let’s dispose with the ones we can all agree on: anyone who actually believes in the existence of zombies, people who think Africa is a country, flat-earthers, dog owners who call themselves “Mommy” and “Daddy,” and folks who think the president of the United States personally sets the price of gasoline at the pump may no longer vote. No argument so far, I’m sure.
How about this? Any individual who has cast a vote for King Moonracer, Elsa from Frozen, Sarah Palin, any of the Three Stooges, or a non-human pet has forfeited suffrage by not taking the process seriously.
If, when a picture of a kitten, a small child, or three lifelong friends in close embrace is posted on any social media platform, you respond with “awe” (with a non-existent silent “e”), you are still entitled to all the other benefits and appurtenances of citizenship, but you may not participate any more in the political process. It’s “aw.” (Extra “w”s are OK.)
Some of the following are likely to be more controversial and are certainly open to debate. People who smack their lips when they eat, especially at breakfast. Those who stop dead in the middle of a Wegmans aisle to chat with long-lost friends. Dog owners who don’t clean up. George Santos. People at the gym who don’t wash their hands between the urinal and the exercise floor. Citizens who regularly and voluntarily eat grits. Middle-aged men who look like they did all their clothes shopping out of the Target Kids’ catalogue. Presenters who read every word in a PowerPoint presentation.
Anyone who’s said, “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” It’s patently false.
I confess to personal preference playing a part here on some of these, but I submit to you: not saying they’re ‘bad’, but are these really people who should be involved in decision-making?
We can identify these citizens - the idea that there’s any privacy left is laughably obsolete. And we’ll take good care of non-voters, just like we look out for the geniuses who get elaborate facial tattoos and people who still smoke cigarettes. This is not a heartless country. Still, it’s time for dialogue, and I’m willing to debate all comers, on my porch, during the cocktail hour. You’ll know my house — it’s the one with the mailbox that says “The Githler’s.”
