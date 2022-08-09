Lately, my long-held faith in the Wisdom Of Crowds has seemed maybe a little naive. I used my connections up on The Hill to analyze some popular current folklore, using real science.
All college students drive as if the laws of physics don’t apply to them. Now that they’re back, it’s time to address this unfounded slur on our local scholars. Sure, it may seem that there’s a bone-headed maneuver at every downtown intersection, but what does science say? Studies show that the actual percentage of college students who technically drive “like maniacs” is only 89.05 percent. Of that group, the driving habits of slightly more than half (51.71 percent) would identify them as “clinically insane” and therefore delusional about the laws regarding matter and its motion through space and time.
Alex Jones is the single biggest A-hole in American public life. Prior to the conclusion of the January 6 Hearings, there is insufficient scientific data to know whether this is actually true or not. There is a crowded field of candidates for this designation. I checked the online betting website Caesars Sportsbook with some random names and got the odds on Mark Zuckerberg (6 to 1), Steve Bannon (4 to 1), Josh Hawley (even money), and Ron DeSantis (9 to 1). Heck, there are four individual members of the Trump family alone who are serious contenders. We’ll just have to wait and see.
The Finger Lakes can sustain an unlimited number of wineries, craft breweries, and distilleries. So far, there is no evidence to the contrary.
COVID is over. Science has shown that by Power of Simple Proclamation, a pandemic can be deemed to have run its course and no longer pose a threat regardless of transmission rates or continued presence in the community. I threw all my masks out weeks ago. I reached out to Governor Hochul to inquire why we’re not just doing the same thing with Monkeypox and got what I consider to be a very sarcastic response from an intern in her office. There’s a lot of hostility to science these days.
Climate change will not affect Ithaca.As tumbleweeds bounce down Six Mile Gulch, perhaps reality is intruding into our ten square miles. Actual scientists are predicting that by decade’s end retirees will be moving here for the weather. Look for early-bird specials in our restaurants, a pickleball float in the Ithaca Festival parade, and driving patterns that make college students look like champions of safety.
All New Jersey motorists text while driving. Speaking of driving habits, this common belief is based on the essentially anecdotal evidence that no native of Tompkins County has ever seen a New Jersey driver (and boy, do we have a lot of them) who was not texting. Late last year a scientific expedition, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution and funded by the Badda Bing Restaurant and Lounge, was dispatched to New Jersey to make observations. Though they disappeared without a trace, they were able to text back an undocumented sighting of a local driver briefly obeying the rules of the road on an exit ramp off I-95 in Teaneck before contact was lost.
Gorge swimming is not dangerous. Actually, it scientifically really is.
Downtown Ithaca is more dangerous than Ayman al-Zawahiri’s balcony. There were those who predicted that having people loiter all day at the needle exchange site in the 300 block of West State/MLK Street while simultaneously hamstringing the Ithaca Police Department would lead to increased crime in the heart of downtown Ithaca. That happened, so they were right. BUT, and this should be stressed, Ayman Al-Zawahri’s balcony exploded with a bomb full of knives recently, which careful scientific analysis reveals is an even more dangerous scenario. So this statement is false.
Cryptocurrencies are the investment choice of fools. My scientist friends all responded with the same derisive comment, the only portion of which that I can share is the name “Sherlock”.
