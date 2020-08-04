Welcome back, students, faculty, staff and community members!
We wanted to address some concerns and questions as we finalize the Plan For Learning 2020-21 that will be uploaded shortly to our website. Thank you all for your input and comments, as they helped tremendously throughout the process.
Communication with stakeholders was key to developing our plan. In addition to the surveys, zoom meetings, and panel discussions, we consulted Cayuga Health, the Department of Education, and the Psychic Hotline for guidance.
Density - In order to maintain required social distancing, maintain PPE/mask availability, and uphold regulations with transportation, the number of students and staff in buildings and on buses will necessarily be reduced. Students will be restricted to one per seat on buses, and in-person classrooms will have a maximum of 12 students, representing a density roughly halfway between that of a 2020 Major League Baseball stadium and the front row of a Trump rally. On an unrelated note, the district has posted employment opportunities for 35 bus drivers. We also need more buses.
Persons who become symptomatic while on campus will be required to report to the nurse for a medical assessment. Isolation rooms will be available at the Elementary and Secondary buildings per Health Department requirements. If any member of the faculty, staff or student body has tested positive for COVID-19, all people with whom that person has been in contact will be restricted to an isolation room until they can safely be removed from the campus. It is imperative that isolation rooms not be referred to as leper colonies, segregation units, shunning stations, concentration camps, death row, Alcatraz, or other non-helpful names.
Social Distancing - Proper markings will be placed in all common areas, including classrooms, marking a six foot distance whenever possible. All classrooms will have floors marked and limited desks to ensure appropriate social distancing. Hugging, high fives, elaborate handshakes, and making out in the halls will not be allowed until further notice. We remain confident that students will be scrupulous in observing social distancing protocols, just as we are satisfied that bringing several thousand college students back to Tompkins County is a good idea.
Face Coverings - Signage stating 'face coverings required' will be placed at all entrances, hallways and classrooms. Face masks will be provided for students or staff that are in need. TST BOCES has and will continue to provide PPE for the district. Mask design is considered protected speech by the First Amendment, though we would urge students to exercise good judgment. Confederate flag designs and the Washington Redskins logos will not be permitted.
Cleaning and Disinfection - All facilities staff will be trained in the CDC/DOH guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting the district buildings. Only disinfectant solutions meeting CDC/DOH guidelines will be used. Surfaces will be cleaned first using an approved cleaning process involving a flame thrower, a bleach mister, and the use of magic charms. Surfaces will include all areas contacted by students and staff, (e.g. door handles, desks, chairs, etc.) A schedule of open classrooms will be maintained throughout the day so the cleaning staff can sanitize them between usage. All restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day. On an unrelated note, the district has posted employment opportunities for 20 additional cleaners.
Athletics and Extracurricular Activities - All athletics will follow NYSPHAA guidelines. Extracurricular activities will be limited and follow district guidelines. We are able to confirm that all Fall sports will be suspended, with the exceptions of cross country, frisbee golf, and quidditch.
To the extent possible, activities that allow for social distancing will continue as if COVID-19 were nothing more than a bad dream. The Varsity Club will hold its Betsy DeVos pinata fundraising sale in the first week of October. Spirit Week will also take place as originally scheduled September 14-18, though dressing like the Grim Reaper will not be permitted on Costume Day.
Unfortunately, at the insistence of all the other countries, the Foreign Exchange Program will be suspended until the 2021-22 school year.
Professional Development - Faculty and staff will be attending two days of professional development prior to the students' return to school. Training will include instruction regarding social distancing issues, proper mask/faceshield/PPE use, and information on will preparation and estate planning.
It's an exciting and challenging time to go back to school! On an unrelated note, if you know anybody willing to wade into the trenches for $85 per day, we have posted employment opportunities for substitute teachers. Also, aides, more teachers, tutors, crossing guards, cafeteria workers, probably administrators. Thank you for your commitment and partnership as we navigate a difficult situation together. We are honored to be on this journey with you.
