Greetings Ithaca High School Students and Caregivers,
Our academic school year has officially begun, and our virtual learning spaces are alive with student and staff connections. We appreciate the students, families and educators who are making adjustments and navigating such an uncommon opening amid a health pandemic.
We have been working around the clock since spring, carefully preparing for this school year, and we believe that we are thoroughly ready, down to the minutest detail. Below are some important updates and reminders regarding our planned transition to in-person learning next Monday, October 5, 2020.
Last month, we asked teachers and families to submit their choices for in-person or distance teaching and learning; 56% of students chose in-person learning and 32% of teachers chose in-person teaching. Consequently, 68% of teachers will be delivering instruction from home. The aides will handle everything at school. We thoroughly gamed this out and anticipate no problems with this model.
Wait...psych! All teachers will return to teach in school buildings on October 5 after all. We will, of course, create exceptions for teachers with documented medical conditions or who have household members with documented medical conditions. Having the heebie jeebies about catching the COVID-19 virus doesn't count.
In addition to making significant improvements to the air circulation infrastructure and HVAC of our buildings, we solicited feedback from our community, including all manner of stakeholders on our Reopen ICSD Team. We now have a new sustainable model for five-day per week in-person teaching, as well as virtual teaching and learning, starting next week.
Scratch that. Five days won't work. Not even sure what we were thinking there. If you made your choice to receive instruction in person based on that model that's kind of a shame, though, as there's no backing out now.
For middle and high school students who selected the in-person learning option, now we are transitioning to a hybrid model beginning Monday. In this hybrid model, students will attend school in person two days per week and receive distance learning instruction the other three days of the week.
Students choosing the hybrid model (in-person) will be placed into one of two cohorts and will follow their current sequence and timing of classes. The cohort names will be Red and Gold and will be determined by the first letter of the students' last names. On the days that they are not learning in person, students will stay connected with their classes and continue to receive virtual instruction. The cohorts will remain the same, attending school in person together on the same days each week.
Just a minute...in keeping with the District and the two middle school hybrid models, we will be renaming our two cohorts as Gold and Red, not Red and Gold, to avoid potential confusion. So if you were told you were red, now you're gold, and vice versa. Pretty sure that's final.
Wednesdays are planned for asynchronous distance learning, “office” hours, individual help sessions, music lessons, counseling sessions, bitter reflection, binge eating, and extended periods of anxiety. Using the words "synchronous" and "asynchronous" is an important part of this day.
Students who are engaged in 100% virtual learning will use Google Meet via Canvas at the beginning of each class period for instructions. It shouldn't take more than 12-15 minutes to get signed in at the beginning of each class, and that's just the teachers. Distance learning classes will be a delicate blend of synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Also, virtual and in-person classes will be mixed. Those combined virtual and in-person class sizes will be limited to no more than 45 students at a time, unless that doesn't work. We'll probably let you know.
Educators will determine how their class periods operate, given that 100% virtual learning and hybrid students attending virtually or in-person (depending on the day) will be taking place at the same time. In other words, classes will consist of both virtual and in-person instruction simultaneously on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The system is simplicity itself. Each educator will have a dozen websites, Zoom links and Google addresses for student convenience, and virtual students will be using gently-supervised 'breakout rooms' to do group work. For the sake of flexibility, in lieu of training, educators are being encouraged to innovate.
Reminder that with virtual instruction, it is important for everyone to take a screen break as needed, and engage in self-care. Feel free to set your background as a picture of yourself and dip out to make a sandwich. A 30-minute lunch period was already added to the virtual daily schedule for our students to wait for their next Google Meet to load, or email their teacher that their Google Meet wouldn't load.
We will be hosting a virtual information session to share additional details and engage in constructive non-venting dialogue about the upcoming transition.
For all students, we are thrilled and looking forward to a new school year. We want you to know that everything is under control and we are ready to support you to be your best self, and for each of you to be successful academically.
Dr. Brown and the Reopen ICSD Team
