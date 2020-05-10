Last week, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined the guidelines for a phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis. He also announced the creation of the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board to help guide the state's re-opening strategy. It might start happening as soon as the next couple of weeks in this part of the state, and for those of us too non-essential to have ventured out of our houses much since mid-March, there are questions. On the one hand, things will be different. It's not like the virus is taking a vacation. And on the other hand, I don't know about you, but I've forgotten a lot about how to hobnob with other people. Here are the answers to common questions:
When can we shake hands again?
Never.
If I lived in Box Springs, Georgia, I'd have been able to go bowling, get a tattoo and eat a big old platter of hush puppies in a sit-down restaurant for the past two weeks. I still can't do any of those things in Ithaca. What gives?
It is certainly NOT because Georgia is a state of slack-jawed, stick-whittlin', flat-earth hillwilliams. Georgia's governor Brian Kemp said that, although the state’s data did not show Georgia was meeting the Trump administration’s “full gating criteria” for reopening businesses, he thought that's what the president wanted him to do anyway.
How can I vape with a mask?
1. Hold your breath and lower the mask. 2. Insert e-cigarette and inhale deeply. 3. Raise the mask and exhale into it. Alternatively, and the easier way, is to let your mask steep in a bowl of Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaner and wring out the excess liquid just before putting it on to go out. Breathe naturally.
People are getting sick of talking about the virus. What are appropriate topics of conversations when seeing real people after things open up?
The line of succession in North Korea and what the deal is with Kim Jong-un; Carole Baskin, but not Joe Exotic; the little green things that suddenly appeared on tree branches last week; whether a rent strike is the same as ordering and eating a pizza then refusing to pay for it; whether saying "Jared Kushner" out loud makes your skin crawl; murder hornets; years-old UFO films; vaping with a mask; the extent to which all celebrities are jerks; Ellen DeGeneres; the good old days when elections didn't have multiple allegations of sexual assault.
Actually, are we really going to have to talk to people directly again when things do open up?
Good question, and no. If we've learned anything, it's that face-to-face interaction is over-rated and probably a construct dating back to pre-internet times. There's no reason at all that we can't continue to communicate through technology, even when in each other's presence, when restrictions are lifted.
I never truly realized until now just how much crap I have. When will I be able to hold a garage sale?
Experts agree that acquiring things and then selling them to each other is what keeps the American economy going, so garage sales will be among the first activities allowed, with restrictions on the following items: stained clothing, stereo speakers, landline phones, coffee mugs, non-flat screen TVs, vases that are deemed ugly by the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, and shoes, because nobody wants that stuff anyway, even for free.
Will I have to wear a mask when patronizing businesses in the first re-opening phases?
Yes, a mask and pants. The governor was quite clear on both.
We haven't heard much from the anti-vaxxers. Are they still around?
There are no atheists in foxholes.
Will I be able to attend Zoom meetings while driving a car?
There is a new provision in Vehicle and Traffic Code section 1225-D specifically allowing Zoom meetings. You just can't check your email or text while at that meeting while operating a motor vehicle.
