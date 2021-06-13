News item: As it turns out, Ithaca is more than just surrounded by reality — it’s dealing with it. The nationwide labor shortage has left businesses — box stores and mom-and-pop shops alike — in Ithaca unable to find enough staff to operate as vaccine rollout pushes life a bit closer to normalcy.According to Kathy Nivison from Express Employment Professionals, an employment service in Ithaca, “There’s a very low supply of workers.”Currently, Express Employment Professionals has over 50 open positions they’re looking to fill for clients and Nivison said “at any given moment, it could be 75.”
“It’s a candidate’s market right now,” she said. “Companies are having to stay competitive with their wages. If they’re not, they’re not going to find people.”
-Ithaca Times, June 3, 2021
In this superheated employment market, wouldn’t it be just so much fun to listen in on a job interview? We obtained a transcript of one at a well-known, but anonymous local restaurant. We have our harried manager CARL CASPER who has scored that rarest of commodities in today’s job market...a candidate (OLIVER CORNSTARCH) for a server position. CORNSTARCH is shirtless for the interview, but also wearing a French Foreign Legion hat. CASPER is visibly nervous.
CASPER: This is, um, an interesting set of skills you have listed. “Nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills.” Do you have any restaurant experience?
CORNSTARCH: I do not.
CASPER: Maybe you worked at a food truck? Lemonade stand? (silence) Have you ever brought an item of food to a family member?
CORNSTARCH: I can’t actually say that I have.
CASPER: Well, let’s be honest. What does experience mean, anyway? What other jobs have you had? It looks like you skipped that space on the application.
CORNSTARCH: To be honest, up to now my pronounced hostility to other people has made getting gainful employment a bit of a challenge. Plus I hate work.
CASPER: People can be so judgmental. Am I right? I think we can…
CORNSTARCH: Look, you seem like a decent guy. Let’s just cut to the chase. I have several other interviews this morning. I wear a Kepi and I don’t like to take it off. That’s non-negotiable. Also, I refuse to handle forks. I need three weeks off right away, also non-negotiable. I don’t like being told what to do. The idea that the customer is always right I find to be a repulsive bit of nonsense. And I refuse to memorize anything.
CASPER: It doesn’t matter.
CORNSTARCH: And I smoke. I smoke all the time.
CASPER: I don’t care.
CORNSTARCH: You might remember that I once set this very restaurant on fire.
CASPER: I forgive you.
CORNSTARCH: I believe my agent emailed my salary and benefits demands?
CASPER: All perfectly acceptable!
CORNSTARCH: Hm. The platinum insurance package? The bitcoin signing bonus? I’m not going to bend on the thirty-five personal days...
CASPER, clearly agitated, nods in agreement.
CORNSTARCH: I don’t think you should get your hopes up, Mr...whatever your name is...but I can say that you’re still in the running.
CASPER knocks over his chair standing up to hug CORNSTARCH in gratitude, and we
FADE TO BLACK
