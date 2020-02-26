This really happened this morning in the Oval Office of the White House. I have a source. Having just finished the presidential breakfast of Froot Loops served in a Christofle china bowl emblazoned with the presidential seal, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, had welcomed his Attorney General, William Pelham Barr, into the inner sanctum. Presidential advisor Donald Trump Jr. was draped across a couch near the president's desk. The president was laboriously typing, using the Twitter app on his iPhone.
Attorney General Barr opened a file on his lap. "I think you'll find this amusing. The Department of Justice received this application for clemency from Sirhan Sirhan, sir. He's serving his life sentence at the Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego."
The president looked up from his phone. "Sirhan Sirhan Sir? That's ridiculous."
"Just Sirhan Sirhan," explained the Attorney General.
The president resumed tweeting. "His first name's the same as his last name? Who does that? It's like Trump Trump!"
"Well, of course, it's ludicrous. I mean, the very idea..." said Barr.
"Trump Trump," said the president.
Donald Jr., trying to focus the president's attention, clapped his hands once and said, "Dad..."
"What's this guy's deal, anyway?" asked the president, intent on his task.
"It's in the affidavit right here, if you want to read it," said the Attorney General, holding out a single sheet of paper. The president looked up and raised a single eyebrow. "I'll sum it up," Barr hastily corrected himself. "In 1968, he shot and killed Robert Kennedy, who had just won the Democratic primary in California, and was a serious contender to be the Democratic candidate for president that year. Sirhan says he has changed his voter registration and converted to Republicanism. Feels like he's done enough time, you know, the usual..."
"Holy cow!" exclaimed President Trump.
"Yes, it was in all the papers at the time," said Barr.
"He sounds like a very nice guy. Don't know him, of course, but that will really frost the Democrats' cupcakes… Trump Trump. You know, I'm starting to like it."
"Sir, one problem I see, and I certainly don't mean to contradict you, is that the constitution doesn't give you the power to pardon people convicted of state crimes. Article II, section 2..."
"Does it specifically say I can't do it?" asked the president.
"Well, I guess no, it doesn't. Not in so many words. Not in that section..."
"Barr, what I've always liked about you… so far… is that you get me." The president put his phone down and stood up. "Besides," he said, chuckling, "what are they going to do? Impeach me?" Donald Jr. erupted into uproarious laughter.
"Prepare the document!" proclaimed the president. "Oo!" he said, snapping his fingers, "what about the guy who shot JFK? Wasn't that kind of the same thing? I'm pretty sure..."
"It IS the same, Dad!" said Donald Jr.
"Um… you mean Lee Harvey Oswald?" asked the Attorney General.
"Yes! Him, too! Bring them in and put them on top of Bernie Madoff's on the corner of the desk here. I'll sign them when I'm done tweeting. By God, Bill, you have no idea how good it feels to pardon people! Trump Trump! I feel like that emperor guy in that movie! with the thumbs up thing."
At that point, the president sat back down, picked up his phone and resumed the presidential tweetstorm, fodder for another news cycle having been duly provided.
