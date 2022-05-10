There are peer-reviewed studies out there that suggest that having hundreds of billions of dollars does not inevitably turn you into a demented narcissist prone to alarming business decisions. That just hasn’t been borne out yet in the wild. Elon Musk has placed some remarkably good bets in the past, and spending $44 billion on what might seem to the untutored to be a cesspool of toxic hate speech is his latest roll of the dice. Who are we to second-guess?
Twitter is hot these days, and seems likely to stick around. I guess. Actually, it doesn’t, and it’s hard for me to believe that it’s a sound investment. I confess it’s a fond wish of mine that it will go south, and soon, like buying U.S. Steel in maybe 1973, or Kodak in 1995. Or Netflix last month. It all looks rock solid until it isn’t. And does Twitter even look rock solid? If he were to ask me, and he never did and never will, I have some better, clearly more worthwhile investments to consider. All math has been certified correct.
A standard olympic-size swimming pool contains 660,000 gallons of water. The dry contents of a family size (19.4 oz.) box of Froot Loops cereal displaces about the same volume of space as a gallon of water, and costs $3.98. It would therefore cost $2,626,800 to fill an olympic-size pool with Froot Loops. Forty-four billion dollars would allow Mr. Musk to fill an olympic-size pool with fresh Froot Loops every day for 45 years, 10 months and 14 days, bringing us to St. Patrick’s Day, 2068. He and his friends could do cannonballs, like Scrooge McDuck did in his money vault. By then, the cryogenically-frozen heads of our space-exploring billionaires will be securely ensconced on Mars, and Florida will be safely under three feet of sea water.
Or, buy a sizable island off the coast of Central America. Then, construct an extensive laboratory capable of cloning animals from simple strands of DNA retrieved from mosquitoes that fed on dinosaur blood in the Cretaceous Era that were preserved for millions of years inside fossilized amber. Also build a containment area of electrified fences on the island, together with a luxury hotel, dinosaur-themed restaurant, and a gift shop. Release the cloned dinosaurs into the containment area and charge people a fortune to go on safari-like tours of the containment area in specially-designed Tesla SUVs. Best money-making park ever, and it’s a foolproof plan.
Build 88 hospitals.
Alternatively, the money could be spent as follows: $28.1 billion will buy all the franchises in the National League. Musk could abolish the Designated Hitter Rule, thereby restoring a shred of order in the universe, and still have enough money to give every single man, woman and child in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico a plush Scrooge McDuck action figure ($29.95 each at Walmart). Everybody wins.
I’m pretty sure a person could buy all the real estate in Schuyler County with $44 billion. Probably money left over for Yates and maybe Chemung Counties, too. It would be sort of a lark at first, but Musk could move to Watkins Glen when his fortune disappears and ingratiate himself to the townsfolk with his quirky, out-of-touch rich guy ways. In time, he would grow to understand the value of true friendship, and ultimately become a real boy.
There’s this to consider: according to the best U.S. Census estimates, there are 552,830 homeless people in America at any given time. $44 billion would provide $79,590.46 per person to help out. Per. Person. Herr Musk would still have $220 billion in his vault to indulge his whims, like a solid gold space station, a vast underground lair in a hollowed-out extinct volcano, or the Froot Loop Pool Cannonball Challenge.
The money also works out to $5.75 per person worldwide, exactly enough to buy everyone a vegetarian bagel from Ithaca Bakery. Veggie cream cheese, sesame bagel, tomato, and melted Muenster cheese. It’s not going to solve anything, just a really nice gesture.
$44 billion would pay off the external debts of Latvia, or Ecuador. Or Angola. Or the combined debts of Chad, Haiti, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Laos and Luxembourg. I’m not saying all those people would necessarily become his minions, but I think they’d be pretty grateful, and it might come in handy to have some foreign couches to crash on if out-of-control income inequality stirs the masses to revolution back home.
(1) comment
Githler is probably the most envious person of Musk I have seen so far. I'm sure there are others but leftists just hate right wing spending no matter what or who it is. Imagine all that could be done with the money biden is spending on Ukraine to keep that war going and it isnt anything to do with us but could expose a trove of documets on the biden family if Putin gets control. I can think of a lot of good that money would do and the lives it would save by cutting it off. Musks spending isnt killing anyone. Driving leftists batty but they arent dying. I wonder why he never questioned gates, soros, or other left wing billionaires on their expenditures of their pet projects.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.