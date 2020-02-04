New York State legislators assume office the first Wednesday after the first Monday in January. There’s a steep learning curve for the newcomers…
Ranck Newbie, newly-minted New York State senator, perched uneasily on an upholstered chair in the vast and sumptuous antechamber of the Albany offices of veteran senator Dubbel Dipper. A receptionist answered the phone in hushed tones, while a string quartet quietly played the andante movement from Schubert’s Rosamunde Quartet in the corner furthest from the entrance. It was only Newbie’s fifth day in office, yet he had received a summons to see Senator Dipper via personal messenger dressed, curiously, in powdered wig and knee-britches. Dipper was one of the longest-serving state senators in Albany, with seats on a dozen committees or more, and Newbie had been advised by the messenger, off the record, not to ignore the invitation. He had hurried to Dipper’s office at once.
The young state senator tapped his foot nervously and studied his hands until, as if from nowhere, a tall man in an evening tailcoat, formal striped pants and white gloves appeared at his side, and, with an almost imperceptible bow, murmured, “The senator will receive you now.” The man turned and strode away. Newbie lurched to his feet and hurried after him, knocking over an accent table and an antique umbrella stand, leaving a trail of expensive debris.
Trotting to keep up, Newbie was led through a succession of rooms, each more opulent than the last: a conference hall, a library of first editions sheathed in calfskin, what appeared to be a formal ballroom... He tried hard not to stare. At last, they arrived at a pair of colossal and intricately-carved walnut doors, opened silently by twin footmen in cream-colored uniforms.
“Come in, my boy, come in,” boomed a voice, as Newbie entered the cavernous office. A shaft of sunlight descending majestically from the floor-to-ceiling window illuminated Senator Dipper sitting at his desk. A fire crackled softly in a fireplace over which hung an outsized oil Hudson Valley landscape by Frederic Edwin Church.
Dipper stood up and motioned his visitor to one of the leather-bound chairs in front of his desk. “Newbie, my young friend,” he said, “I’ll come right to the point.” Dipper offered Newbie a cigar, which the younger man wordlessly accepted. “It has come to my attention that you were seen buying your own lunch, and at the capitol cafeteria, no less!”
“Well… I… that is… ,” stammered Newbie.
“Tut, tut, young man. Relax. I am here to instruct you. There are certain unwritten rules, now that you’re a state senator, and paying your own way is strictly verboten.” Dipper fished an antique cigar cutter from his vest pocket and handed it to the freshman senator. The cutter had belonged to President Grant.
Without warning, a side door swished open, and a well-dressed toady pushed a gold-plated wheelbarrow full of cash into the office. “More pension money, sir.”
“Just put it over there, between the salary pile and my per diem pile,” said Dipper, gesturing to a far corner of the room. Newbie noticed for the first time the mounds of bundled currency that lined the far wall of the office.
“Consider this, Newbie,” chuckled Dipper, “I retired last week, and the very next day I started my new term. Now I’m getting a pension and a salary! Plus, the saps… pardon me, ‘taxpayers’... give me a car and a per diem of $174 a day when I don’t ‘do my job,’” he said, using elaborate air quotes. “And I have to come back and finish our business here in Albany.” He finished with a hearty guffaw and sat back down.
“Senator Dipper, sir? How do you afford all these people? I was told state senators have a modest allowance for their staff. Do you pay for them out of your own pocket?”
Dipper, who had paused to sip from a glass of Pol Roger Brut, did a violent spit take. “Bite your tongue! Those are all ‘volunteers.’” He paused to wipe champagne off his tie. “Take Sisk, who showed you in...”
“Your butler?” said Newbie.
“My ‘unpaid intern’ and legislative assistant. Of course, he receives a handsome stipend from the downstate garbage and trucking lobbies. Their way of acknowledging my help in turning the Finger Lakes into a mountain range of landfill piles, I suppose.” Dipper leaned back in his chair and hooked his thumbs under his suspenders. “I like you, son, and as long as you play ball with me, I’ll help you out.” He pressed a button on his desk and a cadaverous minion wearing a green visor came drifting in. “This is Larson E. “Loopholes” Whipsnade. He’s at your disposal. Show him what you’ve got, Loopholes...”
“Well,” coughed Whipsnade, “the senator doesn’t like the car the taxpayers provide, so he hitchhikes.” He paused for effect. “Of course, by coincidence there just happens to be a limousine paid for by the gaming lobby driving by every time he puts his thumb out!”
“Gee willikers! That’s brilliant! Senator Dipper, I don’t know what to say,” Newbie gushed.
“Call me Dubbel, son.” Dipper leaned forward and lit Newbie’s cigar. “My boy, you have been blessed with the greatest gift of them all… incumbency! Welcome to Albany!”
At this, the footmen slowly closed the office doors, all but drowning out the sound of choking taxpayers outside the palace gates...
