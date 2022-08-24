The state of the world being what it is, I’ve taken to reading old newspapers instead of scrolling through the parade of disasters in my news feed. It still feels like reading the news, but I know how the stories end.
Last Friday, I was working my way through the Ithaca Journal from Wednesday evening, March 5, 1941. It was a happier, more hopeful time. The only things they had to worry about were Nazis, the Imperial Japanese Army, and the enduring effects of a global depression.
I was intrigued to note that the Dionne Quintuplets used a product with the ungraceful name “Musterole” for chest colds. Also, that the Cornell ROTC program was inviting local military and patriotic orders to the annual military ball at Barton Hall, which was going to be called the “Blitzball”. That actually struck me as being in questionable taste, given what was going on in Europe at the time.
Then, on page three, I saw a headline that stopped me dead in my tracks: Ithaca to Have Orange Groves, Palm Trees – In 235 Years.
It was a short article, and bears quoting almost in its entirety:
The US Weather Bureau revealed an astonishing northward migration of warm climate had been uncovered by checking crop and weather records for the past 80 years.
According to J.B. Kincer, chief of the bureau’s climatology division in Washington. The “growing season”—the time between the last spring frost and the first fall frost—has increased by from two to three weeks in the past 80 years.
At this point, I googled Mr. Kincer. It turns out Joseph Burton Kincer was a legit world-class climatologist. He’d been drawing attention to worldwide warming trends since 1933 and laid the responsibility for the Dust Bowl at humanity’s feet. He was pretty well-known and respected in his day.
The article went on:
The “growing season” of 1860 has moved 225 miles north since then. It is now as long in the vicinity of Indianapolis, Ind., as it was in 1857 around Nashville, Tenn.
If this migration continues at the same rate, Ithaca, in a short time—a mere 80 years—will have the same climate as Indianapolis has now, it was pointed out.
Holy shrimp. That article was written 81 years ago. I had to see if Mr. Kincer’s predictions had come true. I looked up the weather for Indianapolis for August 19, 1941. The high that day was 83 and the low was 56. Here’s where it gets freaky—those were the exact high and low temperatures for Ithaca last Friday, August 19. According to my understanding of data analysis, that means that Kincer’s prophecy was 100% correct in all its details.
What does this mean for us? I don’t really know much about Indianapolis, except that they call themselves “Hoosiers,” which is just weird, because nobody seems to know what a hoosier actually is. A little checking revealed that the two people I’ve heard of that were born in the 1940s in Indianapolis are David Letterman and Dan Quayle. They kind of cancel each other out, so I really don’t know much more than when I started out.
The last paragraph raised a chilling vision:
If nothing happens to halt the trend it will take only about 235 years for Ithaca to get the same climate as St. Augustine, Fla. Palm trees will take the place of maples, elms and poplars; flour mills will give way to cotton gins and fan businesses will boom.
Here’s where our climatologist came up a little short. In his defense, it would have been hard for anyone to foresee how human activity might have accelerated the warming process. The most recent predictions are that Ithaca will be suitable for orange groves and palm trees in time for the growing season in 2026, smack dab in the middle of President Cheney’s first term and considerably sooner than Kincer thought. I’m having a backyard lanai porch installed so I can just reach over from my chaise lounge and pluck a fresh orange while reading old news all year long.
