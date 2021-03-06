February 22, 2021: The City of Ithaca and Tompkins County jointly released a draft report on their process to reimagine public safety in the community. Before that rollout had been shared with the Common Council or IPD, though, an interview of Mayor Svante Myrick appeared in GQoutlining the plan and quoting His Honor as saying it involved “abolishing the city’s police department as currently constructed and replacing it with a reimagined city agency.” The plan proposes replacing the current police force with an agency made up of armed “public safety workers” and unarmed “community solution workers,” which dispatches certain calls to people trained in mental health. The mayor apologized for the timing of the GQ article being made public before the plan was shared with police agencies or the Common Council.
March 5, 2021: In keeping with the theme of reimagining city government and the delivery of public services, the City of Ithaca’s Chief Executive unveiled a sweeping proposal to abolish the Ithaca Fire Department and replace it with a three-tiered response system made up of hose-equipped “flame subjugation technicians,” pamphlet-bearing “combustion-awareness workers” and a “tree-feline recovery specialist.” The announcement was made in the form of an extended profile of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick in March’s Style Issue of Esquire. “I appreciate the Mayor communicating in this fashion,” said Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons. “I get most of my content from Esquire magazine.”
March 9, 2021: The City of Ithaca’s Office of the Mayor announced that the details of the highly-anticipated reconfiguration of the Streets and Facilities Division of the Public Works Department would be revealed in his interview in the March issue of Aquarium Fish International. The Ithaca Common Council still needs to approve the plan, after they’ve read it, but it is rumored to involve replacing the current staff with new positions that include salt and plow-armed “road snow management workers,” “pothole solution consultants” that are empowered to fill holes and “roadway debris managers.” There has been no official response from the Public Works Department.
March 10, 2021: In a story entitled “Top Five Ways The Ithaca City Attorney’s Office Is Going To Be Restructured” in Southwest Airlines’ Inflight Magazine, the Common Council and the city attorney’s office were made aware of the details of a comprehensive proposal completely reimagining the administration of municipal legal services. The plan includes abolishing the department and replacing the current staff with separate “pettifoggery workers” and “obfuscation workers.” Meeting attendance would be assigned on a rotating basis. City Attorney Aaron O. Lavine said “son of a bitch.” Members of the Common Council remained unavailable for comment.
March 15, 2021: US Weekly took its scoop (“Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She and Husband Chris Larangeira ‘Never Have Sex’”) off the cover and replaced it with the much hotter story that the City of Ithaca’s Division of Parking is being thoroughly restructured. Public input was solicited through targeted groups to develop the draft plan, which involves the staff having to reapply for reconfigured positions that will include “parking violations storm trooper” and an “alternate parking technician” whose job will be to translate alternate parking rules into Japanese and then back into English prior to publication.
March 16, 2021: Visitors to the website Kickin’ It Teen Style learned today about what are described as “sorely needed revisions to the structure of the Mayor’s Office of the City of Ithaca.” Pending approval by the Common Council of necessary additional appropriations, many of the functions of modern-day mayoring will be handled by the new Division of Interview Scheduling and Ministry of Public Enlightenment. Further details will be forthcoming on a social media platform soon.
