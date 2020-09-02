We join chief of staff Mark Meadows in the Situation Room at the White House, recently converted into the Trump/Pence 2020 campaign headquarters. The secure chamber is a hive of activity, with staffers and interns scurrying in and out. One wall of the room is an enormous interactive electoral map of the United States. It's the week before Labor Day, and Meadows is meeting with general contractor Jameson "Jimbo" Cornstarch, who has been charged with overseeing and coordinating the various high-priority construction projects currently underway in connection with the campaign.
"Jimbo, how goes the battle?" Meadows said, looking up from one of several laptops arrayed in front of him.
"Sir, generally good, though we're hitting a couple speed bumps. You know Mr. Carlson had his heart set on setting up his studio in the Lincoln Bedroom, but Barron has been staying there and he's locked the door and won't come out."
Meadows jotted something on a clipboard. "You tell Tucker I'll have that taken care of ASAP. We'll put the First Lady on this."
"That's another question I have," said Cornstarch. "Mrs. Trump has us renovating the Rose Garden again. She wants everything replaced with old toilet bowls repurposed as planters. Says it will 'humanize' the president if his yard looks more like his supporters' yards."
"Hm. That's actually quite astute," mused Meadows. "Don't sell her short. Did you watch her speech at the convention? Amazing. She still fits into her old Slovenian secret police uniform. No alterations! You proceed with that project. Now, what about the amphitheater on the South Lawn?"
"We're waiting for the ground to dry another day or so before we finish grading. The jumbotron is scheduled to be installed before the rally next Saturday, and we've removed the trees that obscured the "No More Bullshit" billboard on the house."
"'No More Bullshit'? I thought we decided on 'Keep America Great'."
"Actually, the president saw it and made that change himself. I forgot to tell you." Cornstarch shuffled uncomfortably.
"Damn it," said Meadows. "I need to be in the loop on these things." Meadows stood up. "Never mind. I'm sorry. You're doing a great job, and I've just got a lot on my plate. Did we work out the bugs in the Oval Office? The president will be campaigning from there and we can't afford any glitches."
"The teleprompter has been triple-checked, Sir, and every time the president goes off script the chair at the Resolute Desk has been wired to give him a small electric charge as a reminder."
"Small charge?"
"40 volts."
"Hm. Why don't we double that. And let's keep that under our hats," said Meadows, winking. "OK, last item, and then I've got to run. Are we good on the new look for Air Force One?"
"I'm told that the MAGA logo is clearly visible from the ground until the aircraft is at fifteen thousand feet."
"Excellent work, Cornstarch. Let's meet again tomorrow, same time. I'll want an update on the South Lawn rally schedule at that time. This thing is ours to lose!"
