Spring Break is coming up, and with coastlines on both the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, sunny Florida is home to plenty of surprises. Visit perennial Florida favorites such as beaches and theme parks – then go beyond them to discover natural treasures, first-rate cultural attractions and hidden gems. We’re more than college football scandals and hurricanes. Also more than the state with the highest incidence of suspended driver’s licenses. Whatever you're imagining, you can make it real here. Explore the wide-open beauty of Florida!
Places to go Central Florida was practically built with fun in mind. There are the theme parks, of course, but don’t miss the opportunity of a trip to sun-drenched Orlando where visitors are welcome to lend a hand with the traditional anti-Semitic slurs and displaying authentic replica Nazi flags on an idyllic Interstate 4 overpass. Nearby Polk County hosted one of their old-time school library book-banning festivals last week. Of course, if a coastal fantasyland is more your style, Palm Beach County boasts Mar-A-Lago, the Utopian community where legend has it that “dreams never die.”
Things to do Floridians are justly proud of their Ivy League-educated governor Ron DeSantis, whose thoughtful commentary and dignified bearing were honed at Yale and Harvard Law School. Join His Honor in chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” at the duly-elected president of the United States. Still hungry for culture? Drop in at just about any county school board meeting for a bracing address on microchips and masks by local citizens steeped in hours of online epidemiology research and our famous Okefenokee moonshine.
Deals For the month of February, redeem your visitor’s coupon for a 15% discount on two of the governor’s most popular licensed merch items: “Freedom Over Fauci” flip flops, and “Don’t Fauci My Florida” sleeveless tee shirts. (Note: Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and is the chief medical adviser to the president.)
Must See The name “Florida” is Seminole for “Land of the Hanging Chads.” Rich as it is in delightful polling lore, Florida now has some of the boldest voting regulations in the country! Watch prospective voters attempt to get mail ballots or find a drop box. Like gambling? Place a bet at any licensed pari-mutuel location on whether someone’s ID will be deemed acceptable. There might even be an Election Police Force, with real helmets, by November. The whole thing’s a hoot, and it’s free!
Attractions A new favorite vacation destination is our capital, Tallahassee, and it’s a reliable bargain for sheer entertainment value. This year, Florida legislators introduced a bill that would protect white citizens from feeling discomfort caused by teachings about America’s racial past. There’s no former slave state where visitors are safer from awkward thoughts. Seminole Wars? Never heard of ‘em! You can leave that baggage home! Watch them debate the 15-week abortion ban bill, or the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prohibits the discussion of sexuality or gender identity in elementary schools. (Note: Seating is limited.)
More So many visitors are drawn to the sheer excitement of a Florida vacation. You just never know what’s around the next corner. It might be a charming, unexpected road rage incident, losing your rental car in one of our world-famous sinkholes, or sharing a quiet moment with a 12-foot Burmese python, but you’ll soon learn to expect the unexpected. It literally rained frozen iguanas last month!
Plan your visit Whether you’re coming for a week of beach fun, a visit to the Magic Kingdom, or you’re fleeing the consequences of a lifetime of bad decisions, think of Florida as your home away from home. We’re the most welcoming state in the United States! (Note: Not available to immigrants.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.