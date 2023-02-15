There was an interesting document among the top secret files found in Joe Biden’s garage. Or maybe it was Donald Trump’s. Or was it Mike Pence? It was one of those guys who took advantage of the federal government’s new Eyes Only Keepsake Program, where former politicians can take home up to 300 collectible classified documents home as souvenirs.
Anyway, this particular file revealed that the recent Chinese surveillance balloon that appeared in American air space was not the first. In fact, the Chinese government has been sending balloons over the United States for at least a couple of years. It got me wondering: Balloons? Really?
I reached out on a secure phone line to a CIA intelligence analyst old friend of mine, George Cornstarch, who agreed to talk to me on condition of absolute anonymity. [Editor’s note: Oops.] For security purposes, I had a transcript made of the conversation.
ME: George, what gives with the balloons? I thought the Chinese would have the latest spying technology, like satellites that can count the pepper flakes on my avocado toast. The last time balloons were on the cutting edge of military spyware, Napoleon Bonaparte was an artillery captain.
C*RNSTARCH: Just between us? Because it would be my ass if the agency found out.
ME: I swear.
C*RNSTARCH: You’d best be sitting down. This thing is huge, and it’s not just balloons. Their military, it’s...it’s a fraction of what we believed it be. They’re relying on old, sometimes ancient technologies. Instead of satellites, balloons. Catapults instead of rockets. We discovered an order for two million blunderbusses from GunBroker.com in the name of one “X. Jinping”. The whole thing’s a house of cards.
ME: But...why? I thought…
C*RNSTARCH: We all thought. That’s the point. The old weaponry works, and it’s cheap. And as long as the world thinks they have modern weapons, they don’t actually need them. They can get loads of longbows, flintlock pistols, lances and whatnot for a few million…
ME: ...while we spend trillions trying to “keep up”. Like chumps.
C*RNSTARCH: Nine hundred billion this fiscal year.
ME: How solid is this intelligence? I mean...are we sure?
C*RNSTARCH: How do you think they could afford a high-speed rail network that could circle the earth? Meanwhile, their motorized divisions? War elephants. And nobody would believe that the most populous country, the second-largest economy, relies on balloon reconnaissance.
ME: I saw on the internet that it was an Underdog balloon. Was that a joke?
C*RNSTARCH: No. They have a mole at Macy’s. They’re pretty good at finding deals.
ME: So what’s the plan? What are we going to do?
C*RNSTARCH: Nothing. At all. We don’t want them to have an actual modern military. Right? We can shoot down balloons all day long. The status quo works. That is, as long as it remains in utmost secrecy… Maybe I’ve said too much. I have to go.
With that, the phone went dead, and my mind was blown. Time to invest in helium futures.
