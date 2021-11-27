Thanksgiving is hands down my favorite holiday, so you’d think I’d have a better grasp of the historical details. It seems likely the Plymouth settlers staged some kind of banquet, presumably out of gratitude for the fact that only half of them died during the first three months of being on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. I know that because the giant turkey in the Macy’s parade wears a style of hat that hasn’t been fashionable since 1620. And then I think one of the surviving Wampanoags saw her shadow and there were six more weeks of winter. Like I said, it’s kind of a jumble in my mind.
Still, there’s a lot to like about a long weekend of huge inflated cartoon characters, televised concussions, green bean casserole, the ritual poking of the bear of family resentments, and the Trampling of the Greedy on Black Friday at stores across the land. This year, now that we’re completely in the clear from the pandemic, it would be a good time to take stock of some of the things in our lives for which we should give thanks. I find that pouring a locally-sourced holiday cocktail gets me in the mood.
Pretty thankful we don’t live in Europe right now. They’re not completely in the clear from the pandemic.
Shouldn’t we give thanks that the Reimagining Public Safety Plan Working Group is fielding suggestions from the public on what the new name for the Ithaca Police Department should be? Finally! Ever since I learned in a GQ article that policing in Ithaca is going to be transformed, I’ve been eager to know what the new department name will be. I know they’re considering “Constables Who Care” and “Not Your father’s Police Department.” I’d be even more thankful if they hurried up so I know whom to call the next time carloads of people are exchanging gunfire while roaring down West Seneca Street during a weekday rush hour.
I feel gratitude that I live in a city that has pledged to be carbon neutral in eight years. Excited about the prospect of a new furnace, stove and water heater! Asking for a friend: Is it ungrateful to ask if someone will help pay for their house to become compliant, or should they just keep quiet and suck it up?
Speaking of climate issues and carbon and whatnot, how great is it the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow made real progress in addressing the climate crisis. Problem solved and whew, that was close! We humans always step up and take forceful measures when the situation calls for it. Thank you, thank you, world leaders.
Also, thanks to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for mansplaining that inflation is at a 30-year high because of temporary supply chain issues. Like an idiot, I thought it might have had to do with the doubling of the money supply in the last 18 months. Don’t I feel stupid! And grateful!
Waves of gratitude wash over me when I see somebody grocery shopping with their dog in the cart. It’s a service animal, whose very presence reduces the anxiety of choosing among so many breakfast cereals. Where else but in a store that sells food can I get your pet’s dander on my produce? It’s totally not crazy at all, and I’m thankful to live in a time and place that is so understanding. Time for another locally-sourced holiday cocktail!
Earlier this year, I watched in horrified fascination as waves of misguided dickheads swarmed over the barricades into the United States Capitol building. The whole thing was televised live! It disturbed me to the point that I contacted the Cornell Department of Statistical Science to do some probabilistic modeling for me. It turns out that the odds of me witnessing that exact spectacle again are no greater than one in three, and for that I give thanks, though maybe we should send some Constables Who Care down to the District of Columbia just in case.
I’m grateful for the Ithaca Beer Company, Gimme!, Cinemapolis, Press Bay Alley, Franco’s, Liquid State, Wegmans, the Commons, and the fact that we live in wine country, which is also now craft beer country and distillery country. And how lucky are we that we sit on the shores of 2.5 trillion gallons of fresh water, not to mention our underground aquifers? I know it’s a lot of rain, but we’re like the Saudi Arabia of water. For now, anyway. Let’s keep an eye on the western states in case they start laying pipelines in our direction...
The internet is destroying our civilization before our very eyes, but I’m grateful for Google. I lived 45 years without it, and now I Google things 200 times a day, which is half the national average, according to Google. I really can’t explain how we used to look things up in the Before Time.
Yes, every Thanksgiving I’m thankful for the whole pageant of life. It’s all about attitude. And locally-sourced you-know-whats.
