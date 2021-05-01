About a week ago, four pieces of Amy Dickinson’s mail were delivered in error to SBR headquarters. Can’t blame the US Postal Service — these are crazy times. Still, in the spirit of helping out, and also because I don’t know how to forward snail mail, I thought I’d do Amy a kindness by handling these few questions for her. I’m thinking if things work out, she might let me handle some of the overflow in the future.
Dear (Amy) SBR: I recently moved from Bugtussle, Kentucky to Ithaca, New York. I’m told it’s spring, but it keeps on snowing and whatnot. Also, down home it don’t matter if you’re real pretty or look like ten miles of bad road, we show our faces. All y’all are covering up with masks up here and I get the stink eye whenever I’m out doing my business. Makes me feel lower’n a snake belly in a wagon rut. I reckon my question is what the Sam Hill is the story? Is this some kind of Yankee holiday?
Signed: Why the Ruckus
Dear Why: That’s not the stink eye you’re getting, my grit-loving friend. It’s good old-fashioned inquisitiveness. With civic-minded people wearing masks to protect themselves and others from spreading or catching COVID, you’re something of a curiosity. Say, who’s that bold gambling man rolling the dice with his own and others’ health? It’s not hostility you sense, but admiration for a hero who isn’t going to let anyone tell him what to do! You show your face with pride, and when you see those admirers you raise your middle finger high. It’s how we Yankees say “thank you.”
Dear (Amy) SBR: Two weeks ago, I met my soulmate online. The problem is that he lives in central Florida, and I live in Ithaca. We’ve agreed that I should quit my job, sell my house and move there so that we can get married. It’s a little complicated because he’s still married and living with his wife and children. Also, he thinks I’m a woman, which I’m actually not. We said ‘I love you’ the first time we Facetimed, and he really gets me like nobody else. He’s going to get a job and leave his wife as soon as I get there. We have it all planned out. My question is this: When I sell my house, which is better: sending him the cash, or putting the money in a certified check in his name?
Signed: In Love In Ithaca
Dear In: I tried to get in touch with Legal, but she hasn’t gotten back to me, so I’m just going to go with my gut on this one. Nothing says “I trust you” like an envelope of cash. A certified check just seems a little impersonal under the circumstances. Congrats on finding true love!
Dear (Amy) SBR: I’ve been fortunate enough to have been able to stay in my mom’s basement since quarantine started last year which has been a lifesaver, but there’s a problem that has been keeping me up at night this past week. Recently I saw a new Reinhard Heydrich Commemorative Luger and matching duffle bag of ammunition at an online gun show for just $1,200. I’m concerned that my history of mental health issues and extensive violent felony record may make it difficult to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime bargain. Should I worry?
Signed: John Wick
Dear John: Short answer: relax. This is America, and the ready access to weaponry for all, from single-shot derringers to weapons-grade fissile material, is the bedrock on which our republic is built. (District of Columbia v. Heller.) Top GOP lawmakers, sponsored by the non-profit Smith & Wesson Foundation, are working tirelessly to keep the floodgates open. Still, it might be a good idea to wait until people are distracted by celebrating a holiday, like Samuel Colt’s birthday, before you ‘pull the trigger.’
Dear (Amy) SBR: We’re 100 days into the Biden administration, and though I voted for him, I’m not sure he’s living up to what was promised by now.
Signed: Not FDR
Dear Not: Actually, he’s done pretty well so far. He’s signed a bunch of executive actions, pushed through the American Rescue Plan, introduced a big jobs and infrastructure proposal, and got 200 million COVID vaccines administered. Much of his agenda still needs to be accomplished, though: canceling Abraham Lincoln, taxing, spending, being soft on crime, imposing Sharia law, joining the European Union, killing Christmas, dismantling Western Civilization, strengthening the Deep State, banning tacos as a cultural appropriation and incorporating critical race theory into the Constitution. Be patient! He has three-and-a-half more years.
