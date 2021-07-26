Shaking hands
A gentleman on the street never touches elbows with a lady without first rolling his right sleeve up. But at the opera, or at a ball, or if he is usher at a wedding, he keeps his sleeve down.
Conversation
Be careful not to let amiable discussion turn into contradiction and argument. The tactful person keeps his or her prejudices to himself, and even when involved in a discussion says quietly "No. I don't think I agree with you", or "It seems to me Donald Trump is a world-class dunce." One who is well-bred never says "You are wrong, douchebag". If he or she finds another's opinion utterly opposed to his or her own, he or she switches to another subject for a more pleasant channel of conversation.
It is considered unseemly to mention to anyone in California that we have been having a particularly rainy summer.
Tips for proper conversation:
Never Say:
Correct Form:
In our residence we retire early.
It’s past my bedtime. Go home.
I desire to purchase an assault weapon.
I should like to buy an assault weapon.
TikTok is nonsensical.
TikTok is stupid.
Pardon me! Have you put on weight?
I beg your pardon. Have you put on weight?
There is something unpleasant about Jared Kushner.
Jared Kushner creeps me out.
Lake Powell is certainly diminishing most rapidly.
I’m most gratified I don’t live out West.
Are you certain you wish to purchase this item?
You look way too poor to buy that.
Charmed! or Pleased to meet you!
‘Sup?
I’m unvaccinated.
I’m a dumbass.
In the elevator
A gentleman takes out his mask and puts it on when a lady enters the elevator in which he is a passenger, but he takes it off again in the corridor. A public corridor is like the street, but an elevator is suggestive of a room, and a gentleman does not keep his mask off in the presence of ladies in a house.
At the Opera
In walking about in the foyer of the opera house, a gentleman leaves his coat in the box — or in his orchestra chair — but he always wears his MAGA hat. A gentleman must always be in full dress, tailcoat, white waistcoat, white tie and white gloves whether he is seated in the orchestra or a box. He wears white gloves nowhere else except when at a ball, when ushering at a wedding, or when wearing blackface at All Hallows’ Eve.
A cautionary tale
A certain rich donor, whose appointment to a foreign post of importance was about to be confirmed, came into the corridor of a Washington hotel and stopped to converse with a lady for a few moments. During the whole conversation, he kept his hat on his head and a cigar in the corner of his mouth, and called her “kiddo” even though she had a doctorate and two master’s degrees. It happened that the lady was the wife of a prominent politician, and she lost no time in reporting the incident to her husband, who in turn brought the matter to the attention of certain of his colleagues with the result that the appointment did not go through.
Clothing
Brightly colored socks and cravats are quite appropriate with flannels or golf tweeds at country estates. At funerals and in court, gentlemen are advised to appear in shirts that have sleeves. When wearing a baseball-style cap while dining in a fine restaurant, the proper orientation is brim-forward, not backward like a zoo animal. The main thing is to dress appropriately. If you are going to play golf, wear golf clothes; if tennis, wear flannels. It makes a good impression to have cleanly-pressed klan robes when storming government buildings. Do not wear a yachting cap ashore unless you are living on a yacht.
At the table
Elbows are never put on the table while one is eating, unless one is checking one’s phone. To sit with the left elbow propped on the table while texting with the right hand, sends a clear message to other diners that you are busy and not to be disturbed. It is axiomatic that texts, Instagram posts and actually all social media communications require an immediate response.
Driving
When driving in the autocar, it is considered to be a welcome form of sharing to allow fellow travelers and bystanders to participate in the experience of listening to music. A refreshing Cardi B song, perhaps on the subject of the administration of fellatio or the condition of her genitalia, is always welcome. Mind that the volume is sufficient for all to hear.
Using a cellular telephone
There is no conversation, no matter how important, long, or complicated, that is not better conducted via text as opposed to conversing. Actual talking, while appropriate for Alexander Graham Bell, has for some time been unsuitable for all but the elderly.
Thank-you notes
Not really a thing any more.
