In August, we welcomed a cute little kitten to the household. His name is Lebowski, but he prefers ‘The Dude’, or simply ‘Dude’. Historically, we’re more of a dog family, and we have an outstanding member of the species, Curly, whose domain – everything from knee-level down – has been his to rule for five years, and Dude’s arrival has called for large-scale adjustments. I’ve had cats before, but I’d forgotten a lot.
Curly and The Dude conferred on the first day and it was apparently agreed that, as between the two of them, Dude would be the alpha male. Where Dude fits in with the rest of us is much less clear. He is agonizingly hard to read. Curly, like all dogs, will greet you, no matter how briefly you’ve been out of the house, as if you had stumped all the way home from the Battle of Gettysburg on your one good leg just to see him. Dude’s Welcome Home routine is more muted. One senses something like apathy. He’s not a sociopath, exactly, and he can be very affectionate, until he’s suddenly sick of it.
Remember the Parkour craze from like ten years ago? That’s how Dude moves from Point A to Point B. He might also be playing the game, beloved by three-year-olds, where you pretend the floor is hot lava. Either way, he leaps from surface to surface with the zest, but not always the agility, of an Alpine Ibex. This morning I was composing my apology letter to Yoko Ono and he landed squarely on the keyboard of my laptop. Almost like he doesn’t even care.
Also, we’ve had to adopt a wariness, almost like being on patrol in a jungle, when moving from room to room, due to a rash of sudden, unprovoked, surprise attacks. Usually at the ankles, but not always. It’s like having Inspector Clouseau’s manservant Cato lying in wait in your own house. Our New Reality is expecting the unexpected at all times.
This brings me to the Christmas tree, which came home from Eddydale last Sunday. I remember from previous cats that it’s an essential part of the Feline Code to treat an upright, decorated tree as a challenge that must be accepted. The Dude accepted immediately, and with gusto. He seems to regard the very presence of the tree as an affront to his dignity and sense of self-worth, and I don’t think it’s going too far to say that he’s obsessed.
There is ample evidence in the historical record, dating back to ancient times, of the adversarial relationship between cats and Christmas trees. It’s supported by archeology. Famously, the South Wall of the Egyptian Temple of Edfu has a very clear hieroglyphic depiction of a feline deity destroying a Christmas tree while the emperor (Ptolemy III?) is desperately flicking water from a clay urn. It’s unclear whether the emperor’s decision not to use a spray bottle was because they hadn’t been invented yet or because it might have been seen as an act of irreverence.
In any event, since the arrival of the tree, I’ve been locked in a constant struggle for dominance with some successes, but, it pains me to admit, many failures. Dude is bold and resourceful. And relentless. I don’t want to use the word ‘impunity’, but I swear he locked eyes with me while swatting a novelty SpongeBob ornament to the ground.
I don’t surrender easily, though, and I’ve put secondary projects like laundry, dishes and meal preparation aside to devote my fullest attention to protecting the very symbol of Christmas. All calibrated to appropriate levels, of course. There is no truth to the laughable rumor that I stayed up all night two days ago to protect the tree, nor did I suggest creating a moat in our living room. That would be crazy.
In fact, as of today a wobbly truce exists in our house. The bottom 36 inches of the tree resembles one of those acid rain ghost trees. It’s really just broken sticks. The humans have ceded that territory to the cats. The cat. The top part of the tree is now thickly decorated with the survivors of the war – a full tree’s worth (minus casualties) of ornamentation and lights, affixed in dense layers to still-needled branches. There’s a sort of no-man’s-land in between. In quiet moments, I hear my kids whisper that I’m engaged in a slow fighting retreat which will end in defeat. They use more hurtful language. I maintain that it’s important to establish boundaries with a cat, which doesn’t sound ridiculous if you don’t say it out loud.
The contents of my annual letter to Santa are secret, as custom dictates. That’s between me and him. But I’ll say right now that if a living room moat should appear around the tree on Christmas morning this year, it will not be because I asked for it.
