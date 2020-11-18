Some hell broke loose at Notre Dame University this month when, after a particularly exciting football game, 10,000 fans mobbed the field in a scene suggesting that no pandemic exists.
Of course, the pandemic remains a brutal reality everywhere. But reality was no match that night for the legacy of the Fighting Irish, the most storied football team ever.
It is hard to overstate the importance of football at Notre Dame. A Catholic university, the library tower has a mural featuring an image of Jesus with arms raised. To the school populace it has always evoked a football referee’s signal for a score. It is fondly known as “Touchdown Jesus.”
It is also hard to overstate the significance of this particular game to Notre Dame fans. Clemson University was visiting, ranked #1 in the nation. Clemson had won 39 games straight. On the unlikely chance that Notre Dame won, the Irish would leap to #1.
The Irish weren't supposed to win, but did.
And the fans weren’t supposed to storm the field, but did.
Because of the pandemic the school added extra security for the game, but again, no match. The unexpected victory came in exceedingly rare double overtime, a much less predictable situation than regulation time.
The game was on national television in prime time on a Saturday night. It had millions of avid viewers, but by the end millions of inadvertent ones too, tuning in to see Saturday Night Live in a special election broadcast, but instead finding a football game delaying the show. For them there was no context for the game and its visually stunning aftermath, waves of fans clearing walls to form a sea of tumult on the field, hugging and dancing.
Meanwhile, here in Ithaca, Cornell last week announced the continued cancellation of all sports for the rest of the year, a decision made by the Ivy League, the only major college sector so far to take such action.
The decision is particularly dispiriting for Cornell hockey after historic success last season, when for the first time ever both the women’s and men’s teams were league champions.
It’s a big blow to campus life here. Hockey has long been a major enthusiasm at Cornell. There is no “Goal Jesus” anywhere, but Lynah Rink is a secular shrine of sorts at Big Red.
To compare views about campus sports, their pleasures and (now) perils, I spoke with contacts in South Bend.
One is a scientist and teacher at Holy Cross College, a school just a few miles from Notre Dame.
“I recognized three of my students in a photo in the New York Times,” he said. “Two of them were on their friends’ shoulders.”
The scene did not particularly concern him.
“That same day there was dancing in the streets” over the presidential election, he noted, in circumstances that were physically similar.
Overall, he said, in such instances of sporadic outdoor crowds, he surmises “less a serious risk” to condemn or ban than “a slight one we have decided to accept, while taking steps to mitigate.”
He allowed that one’s personal allegiances might affect such thinking.
Still, he noted, “It seems the event didn’t do measurable harm. New cases of the virus here are down from the week before.”
Another South Bend contact mentioned Notre Dame’s recent double whammy of alarming virus news after the school’s president, Fr. John Jenkins, attended a White House ceremony for the new Supreme Court justice, who taught at Notre Dame’s law school. Acquiescing to Trump administration practice, Jenkins went unmasked.
That decision and its attendant publicity were not helpful to the school, especially when Jenkins, like others at the ceremony, subsequently tested positive for the virus.
Virginia Woolf has a line about youthful exuberance that goes something like, “Down corridors and onto the field of play went the youth of South Bend, banging and singing,” although of course she said “England,” not “South Bend,” and the rest of the quote rendered here is rough, too, and has nothing to do with Touchdown Jesus, nor Touchdown Anybody.
But the sentiments reflect those reported from South Bend, that it’s a thin line between carefree and careless youth. Expectations should be heightened further up the line.
In other words, kids will be kids. They should know better, but are less likely to act safely when a security force that is official, trained, and paid stands baffled, and when the presidents of their school and nation relinquish responsibility and eschew good example in not just a moment of impulse but in full deliberation.
The question stands: when communities taste a once-in-a-lifetime win, against foes in politics or anywhere, is it a wonder that they dance?
