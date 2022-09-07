It’s an apparently inevitable problem in commercial fishing that there is a portion of every catch that consists of marine animals (unwanted fish, but also marine mammals, sea turtles, and seabirds) that are caught unintentionally and ideally ought to be returned to their habitat. Similarly, no matter how narrow and carefully drafted a search warrant is, there are often items retrieved that don’t fall within the bounds of the search or are irrelevant to the law enforcement investigation. I’m kind of a court-document nerd, and I just love reading these things...
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA
PALM BEACH DIVISION
Case No. 22-CV-81294-Cornstarch
PURSUANT TO THE FINDING OF SPECIAL MASTER F. JESSICA CORNSTARCH, the following items, removed from Plaintiff DONALD J. TRUMP’s residence at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, Florida under the authority of a search warrant executed by the Department of Justice on August 8, 2022, are hereby directed to be returned to the Plaintiff forthwith:
1. Letter-sized envelope with contents marked “Herschel Walker talking point flash cards” determined to be outside the scope of the subject search warrant.
2. Four cardboard boxes with contents labeled “D. Trump Personal Income Tax Returns 1988-2020” hereby adjudicated to not be germane to the Department of Justice investigation.
3. 18” x 30” portrait painting on felt material of Emmett Kelly, previously mis-identified as a portrait painting of Rudolph Giuliani, Esq. Plaintiff’s contention that the item is covered by attorney-client privilege is therefore deemed moot.
4. Typewritten manuscript (379 pages), “Living With Self-Loathing by Melania Trump” determined to be outside the scope of the subject search warrant.
5. Two cardboard boxes with contents pertaining to Plaintiff’s fourth bankruptcy categorized as personal memorabilia and determined to be outside the scope of the subject search warrant.
6. Two “My Impeachment” scrapbooks determined to be outside the scope of the subject search warrant.
7. 1200 3.5-inch vintage Taj Mahal Casino cocktail sword swizzle sticks hereby also categorized as personal memorabilia.
8. 1-page Trump University course catalog determined to be outside the scope of the subject search warrant.
9. 400 shrink-wrapped copies of “Breaking History”. Nobody wants those.
10. Three-ring binder labeled “Nuclear Launch Codes”. Wait. The Department of Justice should hang on to those.
11. Laminated map detailing the location of intercontinental missile silos in the contiguous 48 United States, with the words “Top Secret” crossed out with a National Weather Service sharpie should also remain in the custody of the Department of Justice. Okay, I think we’re done here.
SO ORDERED.
Entered this 7th day of September, 2022
Special Master F. Jessica Cornstarch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.