Early August brings the return of the Golden Horde to Ithaca and our sleepy little city revives. Cell phone towers creak with increased activity, Guatemalan coffee bean inventories plummet, the parking lot at Wegmans become as clogged as Donald Trump’s arteries and bone-headed traffic maneuvers become the norm. Don’t get me wrong...without the gown, this town would be another Penn Yan. Our motto should be: “ten square miles surrounded by a part of the country that peaked when William Jennings Bryan was presidential timber.” Still, it calls for a mental adjustment. The likelihood of overhearing a casual conversation about the later plays of Chekov increases in direct proportion to the likelihood of being run down by a texting undergraduate driving a Tesla through a red light.
Me? I like that there’s more energy around here, and I submit that it would be nice to make the students feel welcome. Maybe we don’t mention the daily gunfire and the uptick in COVID cases. Also, perhaps some tips as a supplement to the upcoming Student Survival Guide…
Don’t ask for veal at the Moosewood Restaurant — Apparently, it’s a crime in this town to have a craving for specific foods. Be forewarned.
Dogs — I’ve been unsuccessful at wrapping my head around the idea that people not only bring their dogs into the grocery store, but put them in their shopping carts. Where I place my food. Do not be alarmed, it’s a clinical fact that local people have lost their minds about pets. In Ithaca, expecting a dog to hold up its end of a conversation is not necessarily a symptom of mental weakness. (It’s not exactly a sign of genius, either.)
Taughannock — Pronounced “tug,” as in tugboat, “ann” as in Ann Coulter sucks, and “ick,” as in “Ick, it’s August so Cayuga Lake’s become a blue-green algae-choked hot tub again.”
Politics — Here’s a test to see if you’ll fit in: which person would you rather be next to in line with at Trader Joe’s — Marjorie Taylor Greene or Vladimir Putin? It’s a trick question, of course, since neither of them would come within 500 miles of Ithaca. They’re also equally popular here.
That decimal point on your tax bill is actually in the right place — You’ll likely hear people choking out words like “confiscatory” and “ruinous” when opening their property tax bills. Of course, there’s no other way to finance giving the County Administrator an 18.5% raise. This is on top of the tax burden imposed by New York, the first state to name an official parasite, which is the North American freshwater leech.
Winter — With the earth toasting up, it’s really not that bad until about the seventh week of February. Maybe it’s a little relentless, but we have a charming tradition in mid-winter. On Groundhog Day morning, join the fun at the Cayuga Street end of the Commons and wait for the first patron of the Chanticleer to poke his or her head out for a cigarette. If there’s a shadow, we’re in for two more months of miserable weather. If there’s not, we’re in for two more months of miserable weather.
Those little cloth squares — They’re Tibetan prayer flags, not tear-away towelettes. Buddhists have this reputation of being so chill, but they get really touchy over an honest mistake.
We’re smart — That’s according to Luminosity and Forbes magazine. You can say “exacerbate” in most Ithaca bars and not get beaten up. You might want to be careful to enunciate clearly outside city limits, though.
We’re green — We’ve been carbon-conscious locavores since way before it was cool. Other places have developments with names like Whispering Pines and Quail Run. We’ve had one called Ecovillage for 25 years. The Maguire dealership behemoth is LEED Platinum certified. There’s a pilot program being discussed in our Common Council in which every new resident will get a hemp bag of local organic kale with our compliments as a welcome gift.
We’re not that mean —Just as students quicken the pace of life here, you’ll see that we’re pretty relaxed as a rule. You might find it’s hard to leave once you get used to this place; 71 percent of us came here “temporarily” decades ago, and just can’t seem to leave.
