Sure, 2020's behind us but, as we're constantly reminded, we're not out of the woods yet. My own strategy for powering through to summer is to immerse myself in present-moment awareness. It's the very foundation of being centered in the Universe, or so says Ira Cornstarch of the Online Cornstarch Mindfulness Institute. When I am fully present, I can actively engage with the truth of my experience, and the truth of who I am. It sounds like that would be just the ticket while being cooped up until the weather breaks. Ira also says it's important to keep a Mindfulness Journal to record my efforts to stay positive, and present, and cultivate my innate capacity for maximum wakefulness, and so that's how I'm starting 2021. Day One…
9:05 AM: I’m on hold to Spectrum to find out why my bill is $281.55. Wasn’t it Gandhi who said that no matter how insignificant the task before you, you do it as well as you can? Maybe it was Aziz Ansari. I’m answering questions — asked by a robot — with an open heart. My wait time will be between 9 and 300 minutes, and this call may be monitored for quality assurance purposes. I will fully inhabit every single moment, including the music, which is being transmitted through a taut string and a tin can. No single instant of my life is without value if lived fully, even the next 53 minutes.
9:58 AM: I talk to a customer service representative from a distant land. It turns out that Spectrum customers have to pay for Standard Internet, Preferred Internet, Regular Internet, Essential Internet, rent-your-own-router fees, one-time charges, 'other' charges, taxes, mystery fees and accidental surcharges in order to bask in the goodness of internet service. I am intensely aware of being a customer boned in the Captain's Quarters by a soulless corporate entity. I let the sensation wash over me for several minutes, and feel refreshed. Life is a rich pageant.
10:41 AM: Now I’m on the road to the Tompkins County Waste Disposal Office to buy new, even more expensive disposal punch cards, focusing on every detail of the passing scenery. Relaxed and grateful for all that I have. That guy just cut me off, and, bless him...he’s texting! He didn’t even see me! Before my training, I would have rolled down my window and suggested that his head was in an unlikely anatomical cavity, but I’m mindful now. I’m in my centered, present, zen place. Culminating in complete connection with my surroundings. I roll down my window and urge my fellow-being, “be in the moment, a**hole!” I’ve never felt so mindful and alive.
11:10 AM: I’m driving on East Tompkins Street, and I’m noticing my hands on the wheel and the sound of sleet on the roof. I’m supremely awake, sitting upright and stress-free. Breathing. I’m really, truly, fully listening to my car rumble over the potholes. That was so definitely the sound of a strut breaking. I soak in the feeling, reveling in the present. I wonder how the suspension on Ira’s Mercedes handles craters like these.
12:16 PM: In the online Zoom session, Coach Ira said we should spend 20 minutes every day purposefully not thinking of anything. Freeing our minds of all distractions. Of course that annoying know-it-all that was always interrupting chirped that she does that for half an hour, so I’m going to do 35 minutes. Maybe 40. I’ll show her ass who’s mindful. On my new organic Zabuton meditation mat. That I bought for $259.68 on the Cornstarch Mindfulness Institute merch page. Game on.
12:19 PM: I’m thinking of nothing. Empty my mind. Uh-oh, here comes our dog, Curly. I knew I should have shut the door. Wait. If anyone can school me in how to live in the moment, it's him. He’s in canine middle age, that stage in life called “flatulence” by veterinarians. Oh, no, he’s crop-dusting. Who came up with that phrase, anyway? “Crop-dusting.” The dusting of crops. It’s so descriptive. Must. Empty. Mind. Push all distracting thoughts out. Two hundred and fifty-nine dollars and sixty-eight cents.
12:20 PM: Sweet Shiva, that’s pungent. It smells like...ferret urine and burnt hair. Sometimes being present is overrated. Where's my mask? No, that’s being judgmental. Still, I think I just threw up a little in my mouth. I must do it mindfully. There’s that raisin I ate an hour ago. I should savor it again. I’d better let that dog out. I’ll do the other 31 minutes later.
Then my phone buzzed, and it was my sister, and I like to check facebook while we talk. A glass of wine doesn’t hurt, either. Yeah, January 2021 is no month to try to be too aware. We're in a pandemic and it's winter in Ithaca, New York. Maybe after it gets nice out again I’ll give it another shot. Don’t tell Ira.
