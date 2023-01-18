I’m sure by now everyone’s heard that the New York State Legislature voted itself a $32,000 raise last month, a 29% boost that makes them the best-paid state legislators in the country by a considerable margin. Certain that there was every good reason to do so, but also curious about the thought process involved, I did a little research. It being a matter of public record, I found a transcript of the floor debate in that most august deliberative body, the New York State Assembly, as they carefully weighed how much of a raise to give themselves, just before Christmas. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx, presiding.
HEASTIE: I would now like to open debate on Bill S9617, pertaining to an increase to the salary of the members of the New York State Legislature in the amount of two thousand dollars. The Chair recognizes Assembly member Abinanti.
ABINANTI: Mr Speaker, I would respectfully and with all due gratitude to the authors of this bill submit that two thousand dollars, in this time of inflation is, simply put, inadequate. What’s called for at this difficult juncture in our state’s history is bold action, and I propose that we double the raise. Double it to four thousand dollars!
SEVERAL MEMBERS: Hear, hear!
HEASTIE: Order, please. Thank you, member. The chair recognizes Assembly member Kelles.
KELLES: The gentleman from Westechester County raises an excellent point. About the inflation, and the boldness, and whatnot. I am stirred to wonder, however, if we are being bold enough? We are the great state of New York. Should we not be compensated consistent with that greatness? I say yes! Four thousand? Why not double even that? We shouldn’t vote for a penny less than eight thousand dollars!
[General conversation among members.]
HEASTIE: Please, members, order. Please. Thank you. The chair recognizes Assembly member Cahill.
CAHILL: Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I feel like we’re in a historic moment here. There’s a momentum and an electricity in this chamber. Governor-elect Hochul needs us and she’ll sign just about anything right now. I think you guys are onto something with this doubling thing. Let’s double it again! Sixteen thousand dollars! Who’s with me?
[The Assembly chamber erupts in chats of “double it” for several minutes, as Speaker Heastie bangs his gavel.]
HEASTIE: Members, please! Order! Order! Thank you. I must admonish the members that we are debating the People’s business, and it’s important to maintain decorum. Thank you. The chair recognizes Assembly member Taylor.
TAYLOR: I need not remind my fellow members that we’ll be roundly criticized for voting ourselves a sixteen thousand dollar raise. I say, if they’re going to disparage us anyway, let’s make it worthwhile. What I’m about to propose will make New York State number one. Let’s take that sixteen thousand...and double it again! Thirty-two thousand dollars!
[General uproar. Speaker Heastie, after banging his gavel without effect, retrieved an air horn from under his lectern and blasted it until order was restored.]
HEASTIE: I’m sorry it came to that, but you gave me no choice. Without objection, Bill S9617 is hereby amended to grant the members of the New York State Legislature a $32,000 raise. Members, if we vote on this right away, we can still make Happy Hour at the Capital Lounge.
[Bill S9617 passed 81-52 on December 22,2022.]
