News item: Impatient to find relief for the city's 7,500 renters during a period of social isolation and sudden economic downturn, Ithaca’s Common Council voted 6-4 early last month to ask permission from the New York State to cancel three months of rent for all residential and small-business leases. If the state health department approves the June 3 resolution, it would bestow upon Mayor Svante Myrick an unprecedented amount of power and would allow him to cancel all residential and small-business rent payments and additional fees that were due between April and June 2020.
To: Ithaca Common Council, City Hall, 108 East Green Street
July 1, 2020 - Regular Meeting
It is a melancholy object to those who walk through this great town when they see the streets, the roads, and cabin doors crowded with the underemployed and those burdened with the obligations of a leasehold in a time of tight money. I applaud your initiative in seeking the power for His Honor to cancel rents for April, May and June. Might I humbly suggest that the measure might in fact be too timid? These are times that call for grand, sweeping solutions.
Take the landlords, who now have been deprived of income, but still have mortgages to pay. Why shouldn't the mayor have the power to also cancel mortgage payments? And property taxes? Insurance? Landlords are people, too. Many of them, anyway.
And lest you think that cancelling rent alone will do the trick for tenants, there are myriad other expenses that plague the recently furloughed and unemployed: utilities, food, gas, credit cards. I could go on, but you get the point—give the mayor the power to tell NYSEG and Danny Wegman to suck eggs. Electricity and groceries are now free.
You've demonstrated a willingness to think way outside the box, to stomp without hesitation on the rights of property owners that have been well-established since medieval times, to sneer at the notion of inviolability of contracts freely entered into, to scorn the Constitution itself, and that's all well and good, but you can't be half-hearted about it in this time of great need. You've tipped the first domino and the only way your solution will work is if they all fall down.
The Answer: nobody pays for anything. I go to Gimme! Coffee, walk out with a medium salted maple latte for which I've paid nothing. But Gimme! is also relieved of its obligation to pay rent, workers or suppliers. Nobody loses! Sal's Pizzeria delivers a large pizza and I say 'thank you' and close the door. But they don't need money because they have no expenses. It's the only logical, fair way to continue down this glorious path you've chosen. You've glimpsed a future that other communities are too feeble to even consider, and it's time to grab it with both hands. Go all in.
Of course, there will be those who will feel slighted. I propose that such cases could be presented to a one-member tribunal in the form of Mayor Myrick. He could render his decisions with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down. Maybe wear a toga for dramatic effect. I leave the details to the Council.
You've taken the first heroic step and history will remember you for it, but it's no time for faintness of heart. Lead us into the glorious future. Destiny awaits.
Thanking you for your attention and consideration, I remain your humble subject,
J. Swift, M.D.
