Ithaca is a college town that always empties out this time of year.
Normally, after a few weeks, thousands of vagabond scholars return from visits with family and friends in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, Long Island, New Jersey, and the rest of the nation and globe, and the town starts humming with energy and work again.
This year will be different, with everything different, as some will choose and some will be forced not to return.
Usually not so heart-breakingly, Ithaca has always been a place of impermanence.
Ithaca shares that trait with its big sister city to the south, although here fairly one-dimensionally and less grandly, simply responding to school calendars and graduations, whereas New York City explodes, shoots up and changes unendingly, seemingly just for the hell of it, or at least by its defining nature.
In Ithaca the transformations are less wholesale, but people are constantly coming and going. If you choose to live here you have to learn to like it, if you’re not so disposed already, or at least not mind it.
Anyone who lives here for any length of time steadily loses the company of many friends following the imperatives of transience. Change can be a source of excitement and beguilement, but also sadness.
Is there wisdom that can help with such struggles?
Ithaca is a town of thinkers who grapple with all issues under heaven. We are also, somehow, a haven for many yoga practitioners who deal with issues even beyond. The yogis range in breadth and depth, but a fundamental concern for most is the nature of impermanence and detachment. (One supposes mutable Ithaca is an apt area for pursuing such interests.)
T. (she will remain anonymous, as we recast this story to a degree) is a yoga instructor who has lived many places besides Ithaca. She knows of impermanence both in theory and, so to speak, practice.
Her work (or life, to the degree they are intertwined: the word yoga means “union,” roughly) has taken her to Tibet and Japan. She has taught in New York, California, and Washington state. She has lived in Ithaca, moved away, come back, left again.
“The first time I returned to Ithaca I was a little embarrassed,” she said. “I had gone back to California, I thought for good. I had made some major goodbyes here. But after a while, the gig there wasn't working out and I came back here.
“The first time I saw an old friend on the Commons, she didn’t even know I’d been gone. The next one did, or at least asked. I said I’d been in California. She said oh, how was that? I said okay, you know. She proceeded to tell me everything she’d been doing. I realized I could have said I’d been in Kenya and the response would have been the same. So I stopped worrying.
“Of course, we worry about a lot of things we shouldn’t. That’s mostly what we worry about. My practice should have taught me that already. At that point it did, or taught me again.
“I mean, I think in a sense I knew it anyway, that I shouldn’t be worried about what I was doing or where, or whether my move would work out.
“When I left I bought presents for people here. By design I gave mostly the same present to everyone, candles.
“Candles are good because they suit people who like lovely things that make a home. They’re pretty, or clever, and are fragrant and give light. That’s practically a by-word for yoga, or a preoccupation or goal, to give light.
“But they’re also good for people like me, who don’t have many possessions and don’t really like possessions much, or keeping track or holding onto things. Because if you use candles like you’re supposed to, they burn away.
“So we’re all like that, you know? Stay or go, you’re still serving the purpose you should.”
It is probably not imprecise to say that the disciplines of movement and breathing in yoga are meant to supplant heedless worry. Another important precept is that the present is all we have, thus where we should live. The past and future are places of murk, or twilight at best, not places for focus or action.
T. and I are both baseball fans. I mentioned to her the legendary pitcher Satchel Paige’s famous saying, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.”
“Yeah,” she said. “Or too far ahead. You might think something’s beating you that isn’t.”
Thus one breath, one step, one pitch, one semester, one season at a time, not encumbered by the past or afraid of the future, embracing chance and change. It’s probably the best we can do.
