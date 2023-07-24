With three cascading creeks running through it to the lake it abuts, Ithaca is a watery city with lots of liquid respite on sweltering summer days.
I might, every weekend, have friends going to downtown and nearby state parks, all featuring water, and not know it, but last weekend I knew it. I got invitations to get-togethers at Treman Park on Friday, Taughannock Park on Saturday and another on Sunday, and to the hour-long lake cruise run from the Farmers Market on Saturdays by Discover Cayuga Lake.
The retreats might have been prompted, or at least prioritized, by unprecedented heat worldwide earlier this month. Earth’s average temperature set a record on July 7, which broke the record set the day before, which broke the record set the day before that, which broke the record set the day before that.
Not just wetter, Ithaca is greener than other places, literally and figuratively. It’s hilly and not massively overdeveloped. There are bike paths and bike sharing programs. There is no highway clogged with cars. The trees/grass to buildings/pavement ratio is favorable.
Many Ithaca residents come here from someplace else, and understand especially keenly how good we have it here.
It was a topic of discussion in the heat last weekend.
I met a woman who had lived in Washington D.C. (where I have lived too), a city that did not originate or evolve organically due to livability or suitability, but was created to house the federal government, largely on available (i.e. undesirable) low-lying riverside marshland. The swampiness shows in summers, which are humid and steamy.
The woman had worked in the State Department, located in an area called Foggy Bottom, which is alluring as it sounds.
She said that one summer day she mentioned an ongoing heat wave to her supervisor. The boss, who had worked there for decades, recounted the years before air conditioning.
The bad part, the boss said, was having to show up at all on the hottest days. What made it easier, he said, was that no one worked, just drank iced tea and smoked all day until it was time to go home, or a few hours before that.
Someone else told of moving to New Orleans and disbelieving his radio his first workday there one July, when the announcer gave the temperature as 90 degrees and the humidity as 70 percent. At seven o’clock in the morning.
He said when he left his house to catch the St. Charles trolley for work and saw no one at his stop, he figured maybe people go to work late on such mornings, or don’t go at all.
But when the trolley bell clanged from some blocks away, he saw people emerging from bushes, where they were squatting in the dirt for whatever small amount of cool and shade. In business clothes.
I am originally from Brooklyn: specifically, an inner city area where summers were severe, with little greenery, shade or breeze. The sun beat down unobstructed all day. The heat was released again from the concrete and asphalt at night.
At about age 7 one particularly brutal day I remarked to my father, as heedless kids will, “Dad, it’s so hot.”
My father was on the couch reading the paper. He didn’t look up.
“It’s hotter in Hell,” he said.
My father was a pious man, but not so serious about religion that he wouldn’t exploit dogma for personal ends, like getting a kid to stop complaining.
The relative comfort we have in Ithaca should not lead to complacency about planetary conditions. The record-setting heat this month is just one indication of the effects of fossil fuels and the reality of global warming and climate change.
Worse will come unless we change. Our place of privilege should rouse us to action.
Extinction Rebellion is a rapidly growing international movement engaged in non-violent resistance against businesses and governments fostering climate crisis. Ithaca has an active branch.
The group doesn’t focus on conciliatory outreach to political opponents, but on mobilization of adherents. It cites research showing that when even 3.5 percent of a population publicly support a political opposition movement, that movement will succeed.
The group stresses active resistance, but also non-violence: as a philosophy, but also as a practical tool for recruitment (and not alienation) of the millions of people needed.
The idea that it’s hotter in Hell doesn’t mean we can damn Earth too. In fact it calls for salvation.
Extinction Rebellion has a website. The local Ithaca branch has a Facebook page.
