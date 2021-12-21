“Don't trust anyone over 30” was a glib slogan of the youth movement of the 1960s and ‘70s.
Tempus fugit: The most significant offshoot of that era in Ithaca, the GreenStar Cooperative Food Market, turns 50 this year, as reported in a cover story in last week’s Ithaca Times by Bill Chaisson.
Well: “Forget ‘em if they can’t take a joke,” as Jerry Garcia once said (roughly) about his band’s status in and beyond the counterculture, from its inception and as it aged. GreenStar lives on and is still growing.
As Chaisson described, GreenStar’s growth over the years has come in big steps.
First it was a buying club, mainly for produce purchased each week at a wholesale market in Syracuse and distributed at neighborhood hubs throughout Ithaca. Next came a small store in a cinder block building on a dead end street off Route 13. A more central location came a few years later on Cayuga Street in Fall Creek. That building burned down and a site in the West End, once a small supermarket, was leased. Finally in 2020 a completely new facility was built on Cascadilla Street, about four times bigger than the last.
There are small satellite stores in the Dewitt Building and in Collegetown. From an enterprise that for years had no physical location and was run by volunteer members, GreenStar has become one of the largest 30 employers in Tompkins County.
With growth comes change. GreenStar has been both proactive and reactive regarding changing concerns about food that encompass politics as well as nutrition. Whether for better or worse sometimes depends on personal views.
Of uncontentious positivity is the presence of organic foods in stores everywhere now. For years organic food was considered the purview of zealots and crackpots. Then in 1989 a story on “60 Minutes” reported that alar, a chemical widely used on apples, was increasing cancer risks in children hundreds of times over. It set off a so-called “organic panic” in the food industry.
GreenStar, like many food co-ops, was well positioned to address the concern, with a significant portion of its produce grown organically. At the time it was about 50 percent. Today it is closer to 90 percent, and every department in the store is well represented by organic options.
Another positive development in food production where GreenStar has been a leader, like many co-ops, small retailers and eateries, is in the emphasis on local foods.
A longtime worker at GreenStar and similar businesses recalls the time of the organic panic and a sense of dissatisfaction then despite the increased demand for organics.
“I was setting out produce with another staffer and said, you know, it’s great that we’re selling all these Cal-Organic carrots, but they’re from California. How much fossil fuel does it take to ship these things across the country? I said, I hope someday we’ll be selling organic carrots from thirty miles up the road.” That era arrived at GreenStar some time ago, with now over a thousand locally sourced items sold in the store.
A contested development in the store was the arrival of beer, hard cider, and especially meats. For its first 30 years none of these were sold. With changing tastes came a referendum and store-wide vote among GreenStar’s thousands of members to sell these products. A compromise stipulated that anything offered had to be locally produced or organic: a condition that, as noted in the Ithaca Times article last week, has since somewhat weakened in concern and practice, but is still largely observed.
Another area of conflict is the store’s array of take out (“grab and go”) foods. The offerings are exemplary, both in taste and nutritional quality, but the plastic packaging is a detrimental feature that some members think should prohibit their sale.
As prepared foods are among the best selling items in the store, they seem positioned to stay, although opponents say if we condone GreenStar selling environmentally harmful products because of their popularity and profitability, how can we condemn anyone else (the fossil fuel industry, for example) for doing the same?
Along with denouncing the profusion of plastics, ecologically-minded members some years ago proposed that GreenStar reduce paper waste by charging for paper bags at the checkout. At the time a novel idea, it was rejected by management as punitive and uncompetitive. When members gathered enough signatures for a referendum, one manager threatened to resign if it passed.
It passed resoundingly. The fact that Wegmans and other competitors did not charge for bags did not drive shoppers from GreenStar, and of course charging for bags is no longer a controversial practice, but an almost universal one.
Concerns and opinions differ, but GreenStar, and by extension its hometown, have long been terrains of questions and change. The store and city seem inextricably linked. As one member recently said, you can love GreenStar or not, support it or not, but wouldn’t Ithaca be a very different place without it?
