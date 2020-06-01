What does a community group do when much of its annual budget depends on a big public event, but now the public can’t convene?
“We had to get creative,” says Amelia Kaufman, a volunteer for the Ithaca Catholic Worker, a peace and justice group. The “Peace Trot,” a 5-kilometer run and one mile walk held each June, is its most important fundraiser.
When the pandemic surfaced in March, the group was already well into planning this year’s event in Cascadilla Park.
“Suddenly there was this new situation, new to us, new to everyone,” Kaufman says.
The organizers weighed options. Should the event be postponed to later in the year? Cancelled altogether?
Kaufman is an avid runner and was aware of another option: a virtual event.
“I had been signed up to run in a number of events this summer that were cancelled, but some were going virtual,” Kaufman says.
It took some debate and convincing among the organizers. There would be minuses, obviously, but also plusses.
“We would have to respond quickly,” Kaufman says, “and totally change the format. But it would mean anyone in the world could participate.”
The basic premise is simple, as outlined on the group’s website: register online, and donate online or by check. Complete a 5K or one mile course of your choice any time between June 12 and June 21 (Father’s Day, the traditional day of the event). Post results, pictures, and reflections about your run in a special shared section on the group’s page.
“Now we have a full week for people to participate,” Kaufman says.
The traditional routes in Cascadilla Park are posted, but Kaufman notes that the creative possibilities are “now so diverse that you can do it in your neighborhood, on a treadmill, anywhere.”
Kaufman notes a certain freedom, and freeing of resources, “since we’re not staging an actual physical event.” But organizers have met more frequently than in prior years to anticipate and address new challenges. Online presence has been updated and expanded. There is a new Instagram profile for the event.
“The Trot is a fundraiser, and very important that way,” Kaufman says. “But it’s also an event of community and appreciation.”
A similar event, but bigger and more senior, is held each year in Ithaca by the Cancer Resource Center. Its “Walkathon and 5K” is in its 26th year. It is also traditionally held in Cascadilla Park, but this year will be virtual.
Historically, CRC’s event has been held in October. This year it has been moved up to the Fourth of July three-day weekend.
Jyl Dowd, the center’s Development Coordinator, says that the relative simplicity of a virtual event made the calendar move feasible. She says organizers thought having the event sooner might be welcome at a time when people are eager for shared purpose and positivity.
The CRC event generally attracts about 800 participants, and provides about a third of the agency’s annual budget.
CRC is an independent, not-for-profit organization serving the Finger Lakes. It is headquartered in a renovated house at 612 W. State Street in Ithaca.
The agency’s mission is summed up by its motto: “Because no one should have to face cancer alone.”
CRC supports people affected by cancer, offering information and advocacy. It runs support groups and wellness programs. It does not charge for any of its services.
Neither does the center have any guaranteed financial support or funding, so charitable donations are essential, and the funds raised by the Walkathon are crucial.
Dowd admits to some trepidation about the new nature of the venerable event. She notes with some relief that mundane considerations, such as the weather, this year will pose fewer challenges to the event’s planning, attendance, and success. Still, the change is daunting.
“Will people respond the way they always have? Well, in the past, they’ve shown up no matter what. Freezing cold, driving rain, we’ve had it all, and they’ve still always shown up. Busy schedules, they still show up.
“It’s because they know they are needed and want to help. I have faith that will stay the same, whatever the circumstances. Real event, virtual event. No matter what.”
