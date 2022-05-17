His daughter, an hour north of him in Middletown, was hearing from a son, four hours north in Ithaca, about a great home for seniors there.
“It’s called McGraw House,” the son told the daughter. “I’ve never seen anything like it.
“It’s like an apartment building, four or five stories, in the heart of downtown. Studios and one bedroom apartments.
“It’s not assisted living. God bless those who need that, but it’s specifically not that. There’s a maintenance staff and 24-hour staffing at the front desk, but that’s it. It’s not a nursing home. It’s a residence for older people who don’t need care, but can’t or don’t want to manage a house anymore. Like Dad.
“All the apartments have kitchens, of course, but there’s also a dining room where they have good, low cost meals. There’s recreation and activities for those who want them, but privacy for those who don’t.
“There are no private laundries but there’s one on each floor. There’s a rooftop garden. I took a tour of the place. It’s nice. Clean, light, bright.
“It’s two or three blocks from the library, church and shopping. Walkable. Anyplace else Dad wants to go I can drive him. I’m eight blocks away.
“I’m there to help him, to hang out with. He’s all by himself now, every day. He’s a gregarious guy but he sees or talks to no one.
“You know what his biggest problem is going to be here? Walking around with me and every two minutes someone I know is going to see us and want to talk to him.
“Here’s the kicker. The place gets government subsidies. It’s incredibly cheap. Less than $800 a month includes everything. That’s less than he’s paying now just in taxes and utilities, forget about repairs and maintenance.
“But it means there’s a competitive application process and a long waiting list. Until now they required an in-person interview, but don’t now, because of COVID. That’s a break, in that he won’t have to come up here for it.
“But the waiting list is a year at least, and probably more. That’s why I want to talk to him about it and get started now. Even now at 88 he’d be among the older people there. Eligibility starts at age 62.
“But no doubt he’d been among the healthiest. We should get him in there while he’s still fit and able to enjoy it. It’d be great for him.
“What do you think?”
“I think,” the daughter said, “you’ll never get him out of that house.”
“Well,” the son said, “I’m going to try.”
The son visited the father on a regular trip, but warned him of an agenda. He told him about McGraw House and said he’d be bringing brochures and information.
When he got there, he was surprised and pleased by the father’s willingness, even eagerness, to listen. “Let’s see the blueprints,” he said.
The positive attitude endured and the application process began.
About six months later, a courtesy letter came in the mail saying his application was still on file and under consideration, subject to the waiting list.
About six months after that, a letter of acceptance came.
And then the father started dragging cold feet.
“It’s a big change,” the father said.
“Yes, it is,” said the son. “But a good one.”
“I’m not sure about it.”
“I’d be surprised if you were.”
There were a few more conversations about it. Deep ones, naturally.
But, as the deadline approached, the daughter proved right. The father wasn’t moving.
The decision was final, and respected: the father’s to make, of course.
The father had lived 50 years in “that house,” as the daughter put it. His wife and he raised four kids there.
His wife died in that house, from cancer, in a hospital bed he brought in.
Eighteen years later, almost to the day, he died there too.
It was sudden. He was 92 and frail, but had not been discernibly worse in any way.
In the final tally: There’d been no hospital. He’d never been in one, not even to be born.
There’d been no living assistance, no hired caregivers. His sons did a certain amount for him. His daughter did a lot.
For better or worse, wisely or not, he needed only the people he loved, who loved him.
As ever, he did it his way. (Like a lot of Brooklyn guys his age, he liked that Sinatra song, although he personally preferred Tony Bennett.)
It’s not that he would willingly die before losing his independence, but he was willing to dare it. In the end you only have love anyway.
