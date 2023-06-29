Ithaca Festival is weeks past and GrassRoots Festival weeks away, so this is a good time for quick day trips out of Ithaca to see what diversions lie nearby.
Ithaca is famously known as “centrally isolated,” which in fact can be taken as a compliment, indicating that Ithaca is an interesting place and worthwhile destination, if a long way from the next one.
Anyway, is it? Everywhere is somewhere, after all.
Binghamton, for example, is not particularly known as a tourist hot spot, but I visit at least once a year because it has a professional baseball team, a minor league affiliate of the major league New York Mets.
Players from the Binghamton team regularly move up to the major league team. Half of the Mets’ current starting lineup came through Binghamton. Pete Alonso joined the New York Mets from Binghamton in 2019 and made history as the first player ever to lead the major leagues in home runs in his rookie season.
I happened to be at the Met game when Alonso hit his record-setting home run. It was fun being there, and of course no one goes to a major league game to save money, but it is difficult to attend a major league contest without spending at least, say, $100 for the game and its necessary accessories (hot dog, beer, parking). And that’s for a cheap seat.
Meanwhile, it is difficult (if not impossible, without egregiously over-indulging, or even with) to spend even half that unlikely minimum attending a game in Binghamton. Tickets are $14. Parking is $5.
The trip to Binghamton, as devoid of travel magazine highlights as it is, holds interest for those with the proclivity to find engrossing distinctions in small or indistinct matters.
One became obvious when setting out for a game last week. A friend was driving and I was riding. He came from his house in Northside to pick me up in Southside.
When we got to S. Albany Street, he signaled left. I thought he was confused with all the construction in my neighborhood and the closed roads and detours. “Right turn,” I said, which would take us up South Hill to Route 96.
“To 79?” he asked, meaning Route 79 up East Hill.
I immediately realized (or remembered) that 79 is the route for people who, consciously or not, think of Ithaca in terms of Cornell (I was one once). 79 runs right past Cornell. 96 is the choice for people living south of 79, away from Cornell, and discerning others.
The fact is that 96 is the better road. It is wider, with broader shoulders, occasionally two lanes, while 79 is one lane, narrow, hilly, curvy, with poor sightlines, dangerous for passing or for any kind of emergency stopping or pulling over.
It also has a reputation as a speed trap. I haven’t thought of that in a long time, as I haven’t taken it in a long time, but I once knew a guy who got ticketed twice in twenty minutes on 79 between Ithaca and Interstate 81.
He probably deserved it, and as I say haven’t thought of it in a long time, and might have thought it was a remnant of an antiquated time if not for a friend who used to live here and visited from downstate this month and “got nailed in Richford,” he said, for a ticket that will run about $300.
He also probably deserved it, or at least should have known better, if he knew enough to cite Richford by name.
Another difference between 79/81 versus 96/86 to Binghamton is refreshment. 79/81 is devoid of that road trip staple, the highway diner, while 86 between Owego and Binghamton has the Blue Dolphin, a classic old place, large like the famed Roscoe Diner halfway to New York City, but more upstate-like, less Long Islandy. It has homemade (not food service) home fries, and the last time I was there, coffee for a shocking fifty cents.That might have been five years ago or so, but still.
And 79/81 has only gas station coffee, while 96 in the town of Owego has what must be the world’s most scenic Dunkin’ Donuts, a few hundred feet above the Susquehanna River, a major and majestic waterway.
This year the Binghamton Mets (as they were called until a name change a few years ago to the “Rumble Ponies,” which has apparently been good for marketing, while tough on adult dignity) started a new promotion called “607 Saturdays,” each week honoring a different town in the 607 area code. I don’t know the nature of the celebration, nor if or when Ithaca is on the roster, but hopefully this will be a chance to further our connection. You know how to get there
