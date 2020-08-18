Ithacans exalted this month in our weather-wise favored-region status, going largely untouched by Hurricane Isaias.
Hurricanes are primarily coastal phenomena, but they can range. Here, in fact, we got rain from the storm’s edge, though no trouble from its center.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in our state, New York City was wracked by torrential rains and high winds. Over a million lost power in an historic total second only to Hurricane Sandy’s.
Nearer to us, a few hours southeast, winds and toppled trees downed power lines and destroyed property throughout Rockland County.
Even closer, destruction and outages struck the Catskills widely.
Post-hurricane, I communicated with friends in all those places. Each region seems to have weathered the storm (so to speak) with minimal trauma, with their various strengths.
The Catskills area prides itself on embracing natural wildness. Rockland County knows suburban leafiness comes at a cost. New York City has seen worse, and is always prepared for worse yet, with existential toughness and defiance.
Still, everyone needs a break sometime. My communication with these friends elsewhere in New York prompted some questions about Ithaca (“Rain only? No wind?”) and, with the pandemic as a further topic, broader interest.
“Is it true restaurants are open there?” asked my Manhattan friend. Manhattan in general offers a lot more restaurants than apartment kitchen space, so opting not to cook is a common custom there.
“There’s a lot of things I miss,” she said, “but one is someone handing me a menu and a drink.”
I said that was an option here, but required some strategizing. Indoor service is available, but lessened, with pandemic protocols limiting indoor occupancies.
Subsequent research revealed indoor availability almost everywhere; but my study was conducted over a few nice days. In rain, or extreme heat, the situation is probably different.
In our conversations, I extended invitations to Ithaca to all these less fortunate New Yorkers. I felt secure as a host because of knowledge gained from two prior weekends squiring other guests.
Both were from Pennsylvania, as it happened. The first proposed her visit by saying she was aching for vacation, but didn’t want to drive too far and deal with miles of closed or cruddy eateries and rest stops. She wouldn’t have to quarantine here, so she would be safe with Pennsylvania plates. She had in mind our surplus of outdoor vacation options, including wineries and state parks, plus aspects of uncrowded urbanity in Ithaca.
The second announced his visit by stating he would normally be in Maine at the start of August, on a regular annual trip (to the state that has “Vacationland” on its plates and depends mightily on summer tourist revenue, but has major restrictions on visitors now, including the closure of his usual destination). Now we’re getting that revenue, and maybe much more very broadly, or at least from begetters unseen before.
In light of all this, the Ithaca Times, your source for local knowledge, arcane or vast, always useful even when not quite crucial, offers you some tips on summer strategizing for entertaining guests, or even just yourself.
If wishing to dine out inside, call first: situations, thus policies, change rapidly these days. I was surprised recently to be turned away from a very familiar and favored place because they (unexpectedly) couldn’t handle a party of six that particular day, with space limitations (suddenly) reached.
If this happens to you, you can always order food to go, and eat at benches under cover at a pavilion in Cass Park (as we did) or Stewart Park, or at the Farmers Market, when vacant.
When not vacant, i.e. in operation, a visit to the Farmers Market requires new levels of patience in pandemic. The market, of necessity, is restricting the number of entries at any given time, and the wait for entry can approach an hour. (The old saw that “no one goes there anymore, it’s too crowded” does not, and might never, pertain to this perennial hotspot.)
Assess and fine-tune your instincts about distances between local points of interest, and determine any guest’s proclivity for long walks in summer heat. You might think, for instance, that a walk from downtown on the Waterfront Trail to Stewart Park, then through city streets to Ithaca Falls, then back to downtown, will take about two hours; but it won’t. With time for rest and pictures, it will take twice that. Trust me (with apologies to Maureen and Tony).
Whatever you do, wherever you go, don’t neglect your sunblock. We wish you a healthy, happy summer, with peace, fun, love, and laughs, and good times ahead.
