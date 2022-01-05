This column on New Year’s resolutions is dedicated to my friend Mal (as he will be known here), who believes in self-betterment through bile.
At year’s end Mal and I were in our neighborhood sports bar in downtown Ithaca watching football. We get together this way most Sunday nights in the colder months when we see each other less in other walks of life, such as on long walks on the Waterfront Trail, which we take together frequently in good weather.
He asked me about my upcoming column and I told him I was considering writing about New Year’s resolutions, although I wondered if this might be kind of a hoary subject. He asked why.
“You know,” I said, “everyone writes about them, and it’s always the same, they tell you to take it easy, don’t set yourself up to fail. More than one place I read this acronym, ‘SMART,’ which stands for ‘Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Time-bound.’ The experts say you should temper your goals by these characteristics. Don’t make some wholesale attempt to change your whole being, or a big part of it, in a way you’ll never accomplish, then just end up feeling worse about yourself.”
“Yeah, be kind to yourself,” he said.
“I guess,” I said.
“Yeah, well, I definitely don’t believe in that,” he said.
“Do tell,” I said.
“Well, look at us here. We come out once a week to watch football at the sports bar. But we meet up at halftime because three hours is too long to hang out at a bar. Half that is good, so that’s what we do. But if we were being kind to ourselves we’d hang out the whole time, because that’s attainable.”
“Well,” I said, “90 minutes is obviously attainable too, but I get your point.”
“Being ‘SMART’ is one thing. By the way,” he said, “I’m surprised you could remember all that.”
“I’m a professional,” I said.
“Anyway,” he said, “sometimes you have to be mad. That doesn’t stand for anything, just mad.”
“Enlighten me,” I said.
“In November I had my annual physical. Six weeks ago. With a new doctor. My last one died, how’s that for ironic. I mean, God bless the guy. I didn’t know he was sick. He was younger than me.
“Anyway, the visit was all good, no problems, the usual. But at the end the guy is typing up his notes, and he looks over at me and says, ‘You’re overweight, but you’re not obese.’ Just out of the blue like that. We hadn’t even discussed my weight.
“That killed me. I’m like, what?
“I’m six foot. For the past 20 years I’ve always been 185 pounds, 190. And okay, I’ll admit this. I’ve never been 200 pounds before, but this time I was. Although I was wearing a sweater and boots. When I saw it, I said to the nurse, hey, can we do this again with my sweater and boots off? I don’t want to be 200 pounds. She just looked at me, so I said never mind, I’m just kidding.
“But who says that to someone, ‘You’re overweight’? You don’t say it like that. You say ‘You’re maybe a few pounds more than you should be.’ I could agree with that.”
“Maybe he’s not thinking about being polite, like some stranger or a friend. He’s being professional. He figures you can take it, you’re a big boy. No pun intended.”
“I guess it’s my own fault for going to a skinny doctor. He obviously runs and bikes or something. But so do I, I do marathons, you know that.
“I took it, all right. I took it bad. I figured forget this guy.” (That was not Mal’s exact phrase.) “I figured I’ll show him.
“I stepped up my exercise. I do 45 minutes now, 5 or 6 days a week, road work and weights. I knocked off sugar and alcohol, most of it. I’m here tonight, but it’s just one beer. No other drinking. I cut back on meals and careless eating.
“Since then, six weeks? I lost six pounds. And I’ll keep going, a pound a week.
“Not because I’m taking it easy on myself. I’m taking it hard. I’m not setting myself up to fail, because I only fail if I fail, and I’m not going to fail. It’s not because I’m smart, it’s because I’m mad.”
“Well, let’s see,” I said. “Maybe you are smart. If it stands for Spiteful, Malicious, Angry, Resentful, and Testy.”
“You thought all that up while I was talking?” Mal asked.
“I’m a professional,” I said. “Don’t get mad.”
