There’s a sense of mutual joy and appreciation when Ellen Grady of the Ithaca Catholic Worker and Irish musician Karan Casey recount their long association concerning political activism and music.
Casey comes to Ithaca on Thursday, March 9 to perform a benefit concert for the Ithaca Catholic Worker at the Community School of Music and Arts.
It’s maybe the sixth or seventh such concert by Casey over the years: Ellen wasn’t quite sure of the number in a recent conversation.
“It’s been a long time,” she said.
Ellen remembers the first time she heard Karan perform, in Ithaca decades ago.
“At the end of the show she sang a song about El Salvador. At the time we were doing a lot of work around closing the School of the Americas,” a training ground in Georgia for Latin American military in terrorist tactics against political opponents and civilian populations. “After the show I thanked her for that.
“A few years later I saw her in the audience at a Sharon Shannon show at the Bottom Line in New York. I went over to re-introduce myself from having seen her in Ithaca, and she said, ‘Right, Ithaca, where people thank you for doing political songs.’
“We talked and she expressed interest in the Catholic Worker and said let her know if we ever wanted her to do a benefit.
“We did, and so she did, and the money we raised funded a lot of people to go to Georgia for a mass protest to shut down the SOA. There were 20,000 people there.”
“The Gradys,” Karan said on the verge of her next appearance here, on a three week U.S. tour. “They’re an incredible family who do a lot of anti-war work and make the world a better place.”
In referring to the family, Karan includes Ellen’s three sisters, also active in peace work. An action in 2018 indirectly led to one of the songs on Karan’s new release.
Clare Grady is one of the Kings Bay Plowshares 7, a faith-based group of seven people who entered the nuclear submarine facility in Kings Bay, Georgia for a non-violent, symbolic destruction of nuclear weapons. Clare, in her 60s, faced 25 years in prison.
Clare’s sister Teresa went to Georgia to help with her trial. Traveling through southeastern Georgia, Teresa realized she was near the site of “the Weeping Time,” as it is known, the single largest sale of enslaved people in U.S. history: over 400 men, women and children enslaved by one plantation owner, sold at a racetrack during two days of torrential rain. The rain became a symbol for Black communities of their oppression, for which “even God wept.”
The event is memorialized especially strongly by the Gullah Geechee, an African American population who have lived for centuries in remote coastal areas of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. The group’s relative isolation over the years and its enduring community have led to its preservation of much of its history and heritage.
Karan said, “I got a text from Teresa. She was describing the countryside as she was on an Amtrak train through Georgia. Really, her text read like a song, so I worked up the words with Sean Og Graham, and we hammered into shape a song which we dedicated to the Gullah Geechee people of Georgia. They continue to fight for the rights to their lands and for official recognition in the States.”
Karan’s publicity says that her tour “will premiere material from Karan’s new album, with songs that draw inspiration from a wide range of sources, from the personal to the historical to the political.”
Anticipating support for the concert, the Ithaca Catholic Worker newsletter writes, “Through your generosity, you are part of welcoming and befriending marginalized people, advancing racial and economic justice, and speaking up for peace. Over the years, our Catholic Worker community has distributed thousands of dollars to people in need. These gifts have no strings attached, no applications to fill out, it’s just neighbors showing solidarity with neighbors.
“And your gift will help reinforce the work of peace-making and resistance. We continue the Catholic Worker weekly peace vigil and other public witnesses against nuclear weapons, drone warfare and environmental destruction.”
The group’s goal, quoting Catholic Worker founder Dorothy Day, is to create a society “where it is easier for people to be good.” It is also helpful to create, when circumstances and resources allow, an event where it is easy for people to feel good, such as March 9th’s Karan Casey performance in Ithaca.
