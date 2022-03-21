ITHACA, NY -- A break in the action of winter, 50 degrees on a March afternoon, brings a jolt of activity to the Ithaca Skate Park.
The park is located on Wood Street and Route 13 at the city’s southern residential edge. Over 20 years old, it is the first public skate park built in central New York.
At 5 p.m., with some daylight left, there are about two dozen skaters. The park is lit and some will stay past dark.
The lights went up about five years ago as part of a major upgrade. The park’s inception and development have been expensive propositions. But the place clearly meets a need.
Adjacent to the park is an empty basketball court. It gets used, but not this early in the year, and not this much. Of course, the court can never be used by more than 10 people at a time.
Much of the skate park is built over old baseball fields. Some signs of those remain, like a wire backstop and the outlines of basepaths. But the fields were hard to maintain and tended to flood. A concrete skate park is more suitable for recreation here than fields of grass and dirt.
More importantly, the skate park is more useful. It takes two teams of nine people each to make use of a ball field, organized to arrive at the same time, then all leaving, with the grounds then empty and unused for hours, if not the balance of the day. Conversely, it takes only one person to make use of a skate park, which can also accommodate dozens at one time and all through the day, without any organizing or scheduling.
Most importantly, the skate park is more desired. When was the last time you saw someone carrying around a baseball bat or glove? But look around today and you will see someone somewhere with a skateboard.
The expenses for the skate park are met by various private and public sources, including multiple levels of government. But much, if not most, of the organizing and fundraising effort has been done by skateboarding groups, individuals, and businesses.
“Skateboarders are do-it-yourself people,” one of them says. We spoke with two recently, whom we will call A. and B.
The two are newly acquainted, but both are veteran skateboarders. They approach the activity differently, but express some similar attitudes. Foremost, perhaps, is a recognition of skateboarding’s independent, DIY nature, with acknowledgment of a semblance of an underlying culture.
A. is not a regular at the park. “For me, it’s just me and the board. It’s an escape,” he says. For non-skaters, he likens it to riding a bike, engrossing and relaxing at the same time, though skating is significantly less restrained or controllable, thus more immediate and intense. The focus and balance involved are acute at multiple levels, both as requirements and results.
B. has traveled to various cities to explore their skateboarding scenes. He speaks positively of parks as places to “talk, hang out, learn.” There are “rules” of a sort, he says, but these can exist wherever skateboarders gather: “The pace, the traffic, who uses what side of the plaza,” and similar considerations. Fundamentally, though, it is a culture of respectful autonomy. “I only speak for myself,” he says. “The activity defines you. The skating does the talking.”
If individualism is paramount, and collaborative learning next (“although you can learn from videos, too,” B. says), structured instruction and organized competition are practically non-existent.
Despite some talent for sports in school, A. disdained them. “I didn’t like the pressure. Learning plays, doing drills, all the repetition and time involved. Having to be there, at a certain place at a certain time. Having to meet expectations.”
With skateboarding there are no prescribed practices, no imposed schedules, no coaches or leaders, no arranged opponents to beat with artificial scores. Instead, as B. says, there are “obstacles” to conquer: real ones, anywhere and everywhere..
“There’s a science to it,” B. says. “Calculations. But there’s also poetry. There’s a rawness, but also a flow.”
Despite the flow B. describes and the peacefulness A. finds, there are potential physical costs. At the very least there are the cumulative effects to muscles, bones, and joints from all the rattling, the bumps, the starts and stops. Worse, there are falls, and worst of all car accidents. This is where skate parks are a crucial resource: for the absence of motor vehicles. The importance of this for young and beginning skaters is especially clear.
Still, without any bravado, B. speaks of the attraction of ‘adrenalin” and skating’s “electrifying” nature.
A. and B. basically agree on this, in not so many words, or in fact perhaps three words: Once all the history is examined and the elements scrutinized, the reason they skate, and ever got on a board in the first place? “To have fun.” You can keep that as near or take it as far as you like.
