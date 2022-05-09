It happened this way, more or less.
They went to an eatery for a minor business matter. There was a line at the door, not too long, but not moving.
The party of four speaking with the host apparently had some poignant questions or complexities to discuss. The people in line did not indicate, even obliquely by body language, that they were on a schedule, or particularly on point.
Our two were.
Not the type to huff or puff, however, they stayed unobtrusively cool. Suddenly she looked sideways at him. “Follow me,” she said, and walked towards the entrance, with him behind her.
They went inside and walked down a short hall towards a back room. There was a worker walking ahead of them who took one look behind, then took a few more steps and indicated a table with two seats. “Good afternoon,” he said, “I’ll be right back with menus.”
She had a slight smile on her face.
“What just happened?” he said. “You know the guy?”
She shook her head. “He looked at us from the door.”
“He didn’t say anything,” he said.
“He tilted his head,” she said.
He shook his head and smiled. “You’re observant,” he said. “Also interpretive.”
She unfolded her napkin. “Situational awareness,” she said. “I think you learn it working in restaurants.”
“You’ve worked in restaurants.” It was a question.
“A long time ago,” she said.
“Me too. Doing what?”
“Washing dishes, mostly. The owner wanted me to be a hostess but I said no thanks. I’d rather be in the kitchen.”
“I know what you mean. I washed dishes for most of one year in school. I waited tables only once, at a Cornell reunion dinner. I dropped a bottle of beer on an old person’s head. Accidentally, I mean.
“I learned my lesson. After that it was pearl diving only. You know what they say, the dishwasher never gets fired.”
She nodded. “Everyone is nice to the dishwasher,” she said. “They need you.”
“You know,” he said, “I’ve long thought that there are two types of people, those who have worked in restaurants and those who haven’t.
“I mean,” he said, “obviously there are more than two types of people, but that’s a real dichotomy.
“A long time ago,” he continued, “I was visiting two old college friends, at one’s apartment in the city. We were going to a movie. We had time to kill beforehand, so they suggested playing a board game.
“I don’t like board games, and said so, but got overruled.
“We were playing this game where you get asked a question and before you answer the other players have to predict it. That’s how you get points, with correct predictions.
“The question I got asked was, you’re a waiter, serving a party of four. All the meals are ready and you’re about to bring them out. Then one of them, a pork chop, falls on the floor. What do you do? Go out and serve the other three meals and explain what happened and apologize and tell the fourth you’ll have their replacement as soon as possible? Or pick up the chop, wash it, heat it up in the microwave and bring it out like nothing happened?
“I waited for my friends to write down their predictions. Then I said, well, that’s some easy points for you. Of course you just wash it off and bring it out.
“My friends howled and threw down their pads. That’s not what you’d do, they said. They said if you don’t want to play we won't play, but don’t ruin the game by lying. They’re scowling at me.
“I was completely baffled. Then all of a sudden it hit me.
“‘Wait a minute,’ I said. ‘It just occurs to me. Neither of you ever worked in a restaurant. Right?’ They nodded.
“I said well, I have, and believe me, no waiter in the world is going to blow a tip doing that other thing. Serve three people and tell the fourth you dropped theirs and they’ll have to wait 10 minutes, while the others are eating? That would never happen. And get the chef off schedule and furious at you? No. And the owner mad for wasting food? Never.
“If you think that’s bad, or disgusting, you should never eat in a restaurant again, because that’s nothing. If it fell in a toilet, they might think about it. But on the floor, they wouldn’t.”
“Two types of people,” she said.
“Situational awareness,” he said.
They looked at their menus. “Don’t order the pork chops, I guess,” he said.
“Why not?” she said. “They’re easy enough to clean. If it tastes like a toilet, send it back.”
