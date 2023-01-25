It’s a fantasy that fuels thousands of karaoke nights: in the spotlight, the impassioned but commanding singer, center of rapt attention, enthralling a crowd, maybe even winning a heart, with a performance of power and grace.
Jimbo Scott knows the scene, as a veteran of most of the karaoke nights around town. But he also lives the dream, as a singer with various bands for three decades.
Jimbo’s current band is NEO Project. On its Facebook page, the group is described as “a professional six-piece, high-energy dance band rooted in funked-up R&B grooves.”
NEO Project has been together for a decade: in band terms, multiple lifetimes.
The band is in the happy position of having pretty much all the work they can handle. They play clubs, bars, theaters, festivals, wineries and breweries, weddings, and public and private events, with a gig most weekends, sometimes two a weekend, sometimes two a day.
“Sometimes you can’t catch a breath,” Jimbo says in discussing the work. It applies figuratively, but for him as a singer, also literally.
It’s hard work. Jimbo doesn’t consider himself a professional, as he does other paid work not pertaining to music: the proverbial “day job.” But the other band members “are all schooled,” he says, and work jobs in music. The group’s standards are high.
Whatever his status, Jimbo speaks professionally about his craft, about “singing from the diaphragm, always, but with your head, throat, and chest as resonation chambers.” He speaks knowledgably of “pitch range,” “syntax” and “balance.” Of the art, he defines fine lines of “appropriation” and “enunciation” (“enunciate, but not too much”).
He cites the importance of staying healthy, and has an arsenal of throat sprays, “vocal cocktails” featuring honey and lemon, and other nutritional aids and regimens.
“It’s hard to have the energy you need,” Jimbo says, meaning not just physical. There are mental and emotional demands.
“Sometimes you kind of have to fake it, if the crowd just isn’t into it yet.” One tactic is to “play to the crowd,” he says, but another is to “create the crowd. That’s much harder, but more satisfying.”
Though the band’s repertoire is cover songs, it’s “musically satisfying,” Jimbo says. “We do interpretations rather than covers. We put our own spin on the songs. We might do them in a different style. We might create a medley or mash them up.”
Of course, sometimes the best interpretation is to change little or nothing.
“Neil Diamond, ‘Sweet Caroline,’ what are you going to do with that? Nothing,” he says. “You just do it straight ahead.”
Weddings are a good example of some of the nicest as well as hardest aspects of the job.
“Weddings are great in that you have a captive audience,” Jimbo says. “No one is worried about spending too much money. Well, the guests aren’t,” he says.
“The pay is good. The hours are good. The business part is straightforward. Prospective clients get a list of our songs. We’ll learn up to five additional songs. Of course, whatever they want for a first dance, you have to learn that.
“We’ll learn a Grateful Dead song if someone wants to play,” he shrugs. “After five songs, any more than that, it’s more money.”
The downside is, he says, “Sometimes you have to play a song you hate.” Sometimes it’s just something you don’t like; sometimes it’s something you’ve played too many times.
My guess was “We Are Family,” a good song, but maybe too routine?
Jimbo shook his head. “No. ‘Love Shack.’ And we do a great version. I can do the singer, you know. But if I never have to do that song again, it’ll be too soon.” He laughs with a trouper’s fortitude.
“Connecting with the audience. That’s what it’s all about,” Jimbo says.
“When it happens, you get this feeling, you’re super happy to be doing this song. You feel awesome. It never wears off.”
He speaks of the pleasures of community with the audience, and within the band itself.
“You’re part of a family,” Jimbo says. “You’re with people you trust.”
Reflecting on NEO Project’s longevity, Jimbo says, “We have a lot to say. We want to keep this band going. It feels good, and it works.”
