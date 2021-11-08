“A rabbi, an imam and a pastor were arrested together in front of the White House,” Todd Saddler said.
“It’s not the set-up for a joke, it’s what happened Tuesday when the multi-faith delegation took its turn. That’s when I was arrested.”
Saddler spoke with the Ithaca Times after this column described the People Vs. Fossil Fuel mobilization in Washington, DC last month. He went from Ithaca to the week-long demonstration.
“It was a week of climate protests and nonviolent direct action,” Saddler said. “It was organized by a group called Build Back Fossil Free, a coalition of hundreds of groups across the country fighting for climate, racial, and economic justice.
“Each day we marched to the White House or Capitol to call on President Biden and Congress to declare a climate emergency and stop all federal approvals for fossil fuel projects. 655 of us were arrested.”
Saddler mentioned the leadership of Indigenous people, whose treaty lands are frequently on “the front lines of the climate crises” and fossil fuel extraction and transport.
“At the start of each day Indigenous elders would ground our spirits and fill us with positivity and power,” Saddler said. “Over 50 Indigenous activists were arrested in an occupation of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the Department of the Interior.”
Along with the Indigenous participants, Saddler said, “the majority of other speakers were from front line communities” of climate crises and pollution.
“From St. James Parish, Louisiana, the ‘Cancer Alley.’ From the California wildfires. People in New York City flooded out. People living with fracking who were told everything would be all right, then got sick.”
Saddler was asked if any politicians spoke: sincere, grandstanding, or otherwise.
“No, it was a very clear lineup of front line people,” he said, then laughed. “I guess grandstanding politicians didn’t make the cut.
“It was democracy in action. We were talking to the Biden administration, saying we got you elected, now keep your promise” for environmental leadership.
“We know they got the message. There were thousands of people marching in the streets and hundreds getting arrested. Afterward there was a call-in day, following up with phone calls and emails to the White House.
“This is especially compelling to me because I remember when Obama first got into office, he turned around and sent the same guy, Todd Stern, to the U.N. Climate Conference that Bush had been sending, to do exactly the same thing, refuse to commit the U.S. to meaningful climate action and obstruct all the other countries that were trying to agree on a way to deal with global warming.
“The Democrats will only be different from the Republicans if we make them be different.
“Most people want action, including Republicans, but leadership has been fighting it for decades.”
Saddler said, “It’s mostly the people being affected” taking leadership roles now, pressing politicians and dismissing ostensible experts, often tied to business interests, with “bags of money and explanations why it’s all under control.”
Media, at least corporate media, play a similar role, Saddler said.
“Mass media might feel bad about it, but they’re not going to say these are problems of consumerism or capitalism.” He said he was not surprised by lack of coverage of the mobilization in the New York Times, as noted in the Ithaca Times, but had observed reporters from foreign and independent sources such as the Guardian of the U.K. and the Pacifica network, along with some from mainstream U.S. outlets such as the Washington Post and CNN.
Saddler said “the same rich people” or elites who caused the problems of environmental degradation and injustice, “tied to a zillion other things,” are not likely to be the ones, uncontested, to solve them.
Saddler is a long-time activist and had some concern, “coming from outside” to this mobilization, about his lack of familiarity with the organizers.
“You want to know what to expect,” Saddler said, although if necessary one will simply choose to “show up and see what happens.” But he said the organizers provided “a level of trust” very quickly, not just with expertise in planning and contingencies, but beyond.
Each morning, he said, there were instructions: “Those planning on getting arrested, this side. Those not, that side.” The demonstration and arrest processes were well-orchestrated, he said, even “gentle.”
Saddler reiterated his respect for the Indigenous leaders. He said that when they spoke each morning, “You could feel connection to the earth and to each other.
“There were over 100 speakers, and a cumulative effect. This is everywhere. There are not that many places left to go.”
