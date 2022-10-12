The Ithaca Times comes out each Wednesday, when I’ll normally pick one up, but last week I was away. When I returned Thursday, my usual place for getting it had none.
“No delivery this week?” I asked.
“No re-delivery. We’re out. You know, it’s the ‘Best of Ithaca’ issue.”
Ah, yes. The run on the “Best of” issue demonstrates the feature’s perennial popularity.
It happens once a year - and has for 40 years. As the paper proudly proclaims, “The Best of Ithaca awards remain the gold standard.” The awards are not granted by the Times per se but are earned: designated by a poll of readers.
It’s a free and fair election, without fear or favor. There’s no editorial or business influence. The polling is thorough, lasting weeks. It’s the people’s choice.
It is also an exemplar of inclusion. There are five categories (Entertainment, Essentials, Food and Drink, People, and Places) comprising 45 contests. Beyond that are three open questions (Best Thing to Do or Place to Go with a Visitor, Best Bargain, Something Every College Student Should Experience Before Graduating) where every response is printed.
Without being too serious, the awards are a telling depiction of the town and a great resource. They are also great fodder for argument or let us say debate.
Acting as instigator and moderator (this is different from judge and jury), let us consider some of the most compelling results, both clear and contentious.
Regarding the clear, the most prominent is probably Franco’s as Best Pizza. As the vote report speculates, it might be time to retire this category, as Franco’s has now won five years running. Personally, as a Brooklyn native with a pronounced pizza jones I love every pizzeria in Ithaca, at least the independent ones, but you can’t argue with success, and here I certainly don’t.
A less obvious but also clear winner is Stewart Park as Best Place for a Party. As these awards are the people’s voice, Stewart Park is the people’s park. It’s right on the lake, but adjacent to town. It’s always been walkable, but now even more pleasantly so, via the Waterfront Trail. It has bus service. It has free parking. As the poll notes say, “with all sorts of recreational features,” it’s “a great place for a family reunion, weekend cookout, or just an evening out with friends.” A morning or afternoon, too.
From the clear to the controversial: Best Breakfast, Lincoln Street Diner. Much love to this miniature gem, which has been hidden on the far side of Fall Creek for decades, but there are some prominent newcomers to the breakfast business downtown and on the West End that might give a run for the meal money next time, with considerably more elaborate offerings. Of course, as the poll report notes, Lincoln Street offers “a classic diner breakfast.” Which way will the electorate go in 2023, familiar or fancy?
Perhaps controversial, too: Best Mural, Airways Maze at the Sciencenter. It’s an amazing maze in a wonderful educational venue. It adorns a big wall inside, but is it a mural rather than an exhibit or installation? Murals have become an increasingly popular art form in the streets these days, and there are many of them in Ithaca (as the poll report notes), but they tend to be political, often renegade or anarchic. So have a culture clash here? The voting can raise some surprising questions.
The awards can remind us of things we think of too infrequently (Best Hike, Buttermilk State Park) or not at all (Best Running Trail, South Hill Recreation Way: as the poll report notes, “South Hill doesn’t always get its due, but this award is a well-deserved shout out” for a spot with “a special upstate New York charm”).
The grab bag questions provide a long list of one-off answers that can be unexpected for their obscurity (best place to go with a visitor, Human Ecology Fashion Shows) or for their obviousness (Ithaca’s best bargain, “Not rent”). Some are pointed or reflect Ithaca’s occasional town-gown tensions (something every college student should experience, “a service industry position”).
In some of the poll reports the winners are contacted and quoted. A response from Alina Kim, owner of K-House Karaoke Lounge, illustrates the value of the vote.
“We have been hoping for a Best of Ithaca award since we opened in 2014, so this is a huge milestone for us,” Kim said. “We generally only advertise through word of mouth and participation in community events, so this award really tells us that we’ve made it.”
The Best of Ithaca 2022 awards, like all past Ithaca Times issues, are archived and available at the Times’s website, ithaca.com.
