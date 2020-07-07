Reading in Response
By Stephen P. Burke
Rod Serling taught at Ithaca College and is enduringly famous as the creator of “The Twilight Zone,” a classic television program that blended reality and fantasy for dramas with rare social and psychological strength.
Among its best-known episodes is “Time Enough At Last,” the story of Henry Bemis, an obsessively bookish man whose passion for reading interferes with his job as a bank clerk.
Unthinkable disaster comes one day when he is hidden away reading in the bank’s basement vault and a Cold War bomb hits his city, destroying it. He alone survives.
At first despairing, contemplating suicide, he suddenly thinks of the library, and all the books to read, and all the time to do it. He gathers food and goes there.
Our situation today is less melodramatic, but not unrelated. No one would wish for a pandemic virus any more than a bomb, but suddenly, for those of us living and healthy, along with whatever threats of suffering and deprivation there is also a surplus of time.
Henry Bemis’s story does not turn out well, with an ironic twist at the end that brings ruin, but of course his was not real. Ours are, and we can hope and trust that in our authentic lives we’ll find such solace as evaded his in fiction.
Like Henry Bemis, we have time. He had the library. We haven’t, since March, but do now, in limited fashion. In June the Tompkins County Public Library reopened for online ordering of books available for pickup.
Local bookstores are also reopening. Buffalo Street Books and Autumn Leaves Books both announced limited hours and access beginning early July.
In an act of laudable optimism (though unknowing at the outset) a new bookstore, Odyssey Books, has opened in Ithaca. It also has restrictions to start.
In a true bonanza for the bookish, and one uniquely Ithacan, the Friends of the Library are offering a special summer version of their mammoth semi-annual book sale which benefits the library. Generally one sale is held in spring and one in fall. This spring’s was cancelled, but its replacement is on now.
The event, in a warehouse a few blocks from downtown, has a quarter-million items for sale at bargain prices. The sales typically attract crowds in the thousands from a wide area, not just local.
There are always long lines (even overnight campers), which this time will be longer yet, with new rules on distancing and access. But enthusiasm, patience, and contentment were in force when I attended the summer sale’s first day.
I didn’t mention Henry Bemis, but canvassed some bibliophiles there about whether their reading habits have amplified during the pandemic.
Mine have, for example. In March I decided this would be a good juncture for tackling some longer classics I never found time for before. Since then I’ve read “Don Quixote” and “Crime and Punishment” and have started “War and Peace.”
I didn’t find anyone with this same reaction. One respondent said, “I can’t say I’m reading more. I always read a lot, and I don’t really care how long a book is.”
Apparently he is a stalwart through thick and thin, even books that are quantitatively the former and qualitatively the latter. He said he just finished “Ahab’s Wife,” which he described as “900 pages of awful.” But, he said, “I rarely stop reading books before I’m done.”
Perhaps to shine a brighter reading light, he mentioned “Infinite Jest” by David Foster Wallace, “a really long book I first read over 20 years ago” and is considering reading again, maybe (at least coincidentally) because of the pandemic and the time it allots, or maybe simply because, as he said, “it is my favorite book.”
My friend Dante has been plentifully and purposefully reading books by writers of color.
‘“The books that have struck me most are ‘Heavy’ by Kiese Laymon and ‘Salvage the Bones’ by Jesmyn Ward,” Dante said. “Notable mention goes to ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker’ by Damon Young and ‘Meaty’ by Samantha Irby.”
Beyond the value of the books themselves, this seems an apt, affirmative response, no less significant for being personal, to two crises at once. No doubt we are the agents and now is the time for both contemplation and action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.