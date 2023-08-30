Our last column featured Lee Cook, who is training to become a program host on WRFI, Ithaca’s community radio station. At 19 years old she would be the station’s youngest.
Cook was much younger, only 13, when she started helping with the station’s “Rocket Morton Show,” answering the phone in the studio, occasionally selecting music and appearing on the air, which she still does.
It is a bit of a legacy bid. WRFI host Rocket Morton, also known as Mike Cook, is also known as Lee’s father.
Lee spoke of the show as not only “a bonding experience” between herself and her father, but more broadly of live radio as “an intimate experience” that links people and “builds community.”
In a subsequent interview for this column, Mike spoke similarly of music as “a bonding thing” and said “radio defines a community.”
As with Lee, Mike’s interest in radio started early. He grew up in rural North Carolina and radio was an important source of music, a passion of his, and a conduit to the wider world.
In high school, Cook aspired “to be a performing musician,” but understood the long odds against that as a livelihood. He pursued “another way to make a living around music” with an inquiry to the Columbia School of Broadcasting in the Washington, D.C. area.
That didn’t get beyond the initial phone call, Cook said, when “the guy I spoke to basically said I sounded like a dumb hick with no future in broadcasting.”
That uncharitable assessment didn’t discourage Cook from getting involved with radio in college at Western Carolina University. What almost did, Cook said, was the lack of “choice” in the station’s programming.The limitations were antithetical to Cook’s wide tastes and his interest in broadcasting as a kind of “performance,” or artistic endeavor: an aspect daughter Lee also cited as central. .
Years later, Mike moved to Ithaca. As an avocation, he said, “I was a punk rocker,” but he also had an interest in blues, jazz, country and gospel. Known throughout the music community, Cook was approached by someone at WVBR, the Cornell radio station, about hosting its long-running “Salt Creek Show,” a program of rural American music.
“He said I had the voice for it,” Cook said.
It was an ironic twist on the broadcasting school experience. Cook said the affirmation made him realize the value of “sounding authentic” versus “sounding professional.”
Cook did the show for about five years. He has been doing the “Rocket Morton Show” for about as long.
The Rocket Morton persona is not a character, per se: Cook communicates pretty much as himself on the air. But it is an homage to “passionate characters around music,” Cook said (he mentioned early Wolfman Jack as one example) and to programs that “champion people, promote the iconoclastic, celebrate things that are excluded.”
Cook describes his show as “musically free form” and almost “stream of consciousness.” He doesn’t need an antagonist to make the point, but speaks of online music services as “algorithms presenting things to you” as opposed to providing “an experience.”
Cook doesn’t object to entertainment for its own sake. But “an experience can make things even more entertaining,” he said.
Cook freely notes that his work in broadcasting has not involved remuneration; but he is philosophical about it.
“Love of money is the root of all evil,” he said, in an admirably accurate quote. (Reporter’s note: Most citations tend to omit the first two words, a significant shift in blame.) “There’s money to be made in radio. Talk radio gets people confused, distracted, angry. Then they can be influenced. Look at talk radio’s big sponsors: the oil industry, entertainment industry, pharma.”
Meanwhile, Cook said, “Online pummels you with ads, unless you pay a subscription fee. Everything is monetized.
“Acceptance, kindness, good humor, those things don’t pay.” But, Cook said, radio as a medium can provide those things. It’s free: no enrollment, accounts, passwords, fees; on community radio, not even any ads.
“You hear music, get information. No one can block you, interfere, tamper with you.”
These are attributes, but do they justify the effort of broadcasting, of seeking to create community, when it's so easy just to go online for boundless content?
Here Cook was especially philosophical about his show. “It’s like a beatitude, a meditation, a prayer, a discipline. It’s an experience, and the passion for expression is something you know is real.”
Ultimately, Cook had an earthier sports metaphor for his effort. “It’s an act of defiance,” he said. “I’m like a nose guard in football with the radio.” He leaned forward and made a gesture of holding something tightly and protectively. “I might not win the game, but I’m getting to the goal line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.