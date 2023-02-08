A few times a year, this column addresses a particular topic that is generally popular enough, or at least seemingly innocuous, yet somehow so unfavored even by otherwise devoted readers (some: we hear from them) that they will turn the page as soon as they sniff out the subject; so this time, it will go unnamed until a preemptive plea can be made for forbearance.
Remember, as a child, how often you were implored to try something new with the question, “How do you know you don’t like it until you’ve tried it?” Maybe as adults we should be asked that question more often. Anyway, we’re asking now.
I understand why some people don’t like sports (there, the plant is out of the pot, as animal-protective Ithacans might say): frivolous, meaningless enthusiasms, distractions from a serious world.
Personally, I like enthusiasms wherever I can find them, except if negative or injurious. Might I suggest that in a serious (and often negative and injurious) world, frivolity, meaninglessness and distraction can actually be solid attributes.
It’s one thing, and okay, to cry out in despair over an important election lost, or shout in exultation over one won, as a thinking, caring citizen. It’s another, also okay, to throw your hat at the TV over a ballgame lost, or dance around for one won, because it has nothing to do with sense, or right or wrong. It’s an indulgence, not a responsibility.
Still, I empathize with non-sporting naysayers in a significant instance, in that I don’t know from hockey, don’t even know the rules, living in a place where it is maybe the most popular sport to follow, this upstate New York town with no major professional sports team anywhere near, but a legendary collegiate hockey team right here at Cornell.
George Carlin’s description of hockey always made sense to me, that it’s not a sport, it’s an activity. It’s a bunch of guys ice skating. In order to pass the time while doing it they swat an object with sticks (the object is called a “puck,” which has no counterpart in life other than urinal fresheners, Carlin says; actual sports use a ball). When they get in each other’s way, the sticks come in handy for fighting, a big part of the activity; there’s an old line about being “at a fight where a hockey game broke out.”
But what do I know? I’ve never been at one of these fights/games, which makes me technically ignorant, and not as one with the sports-loving crowd in my town, and the kind of person I feel sorry for, who slights a pastime they’ve never explored, despite the value others see in it.
I’ve been invited to Cornell games before, and not gone, but last month I was invited and went.
In a way it was folly, as my host doesn’t know anything about any sport, and was counting on me to instruct her about the proceedings. When I explained that any observations I’d have would be inexpert and idiosyncratic, she professed not to mind. This seemed to guarantee a certain amount of fun.
And so it was. I imagine our conversation would have sounded odd to anyone nearby. They were all serious fans.
This was part of the delight I discovered. Hockey rinks are small and the fans are very close to the action, and there’s a lot of impassioned exchange. Much of it seems ritualized, but zealously expressed.
Usually I am in favor of courtesy at sporting events, and against antagonism or taunting, but I had to laugh when the first goal was scored (it took a while: hockey games are low-scoring affairs), by Cornell, and the crowd chanted at the opponent’s goalie, who is supposed to prevent any scoring, “It’s all your fault.”
On the other hand, the crowd can be polite, if facetiously so. After each goal, when the public address announcer for some reason intones the time it was scored, the crowd replies as one, “Thank you.”
Before that first goal, my host, a little antsy, said, “When is someone going to score?”
I said, “Maybe if they made the rink bigger, there’d be more scoring. It’d be less jammed up.”
She said, “Maybe they’d bang into each other less, too.”
I said, “That’s probably why they don’t do it.”
At one point a gang of players banged hard into the net and it came loose from the ice. Play had to stop while they refastened it.
“That seems poorly designed,” my host said.
“Maybe they should make it out of concrete,” I said. “That would make the game more exciting, too.” It was my turn to be facetious. The guy next to me looked at me sidelong. Maybe he disdained my bearing, but I didn’t mind. I was trying something new, and enjoying it.
