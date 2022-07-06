Each year at this time, Ithaca residents Krista and Theo (not their real names) have a gathering at their Northside home to celebrate the successful conclusion, back in the summer of 2013, of what Theo jokingly calls “my trip through Cancerland.”
Krista is the daughter of a doctor, and somewhat more clinical in her medical descriptions, although she refers with some ironic lightness to Theo’s “transplantiversary, the anniversary of Theo’s autologous stem cell transplant. While the road to full recovery took a long time, this marked the end of cancer treatment. That’s worth celebrating,” Krista wrote in invitation.
Theo is maybe less a social engine than Krista, who plans the parties, but he agreed to talk about his cancer with the Ithaca Times in the interest of openness and the hope of helping others.
Theo’s cancer did not initially have any painful symptoms. It was discovered after a regular check-up when he was found to be anemic. Some follow-up testing showed “interesting” results.
“‘Interesting,’ that’s a bad word in a doctor’s office,” I said.
“Yes, it is,” Theo said with a laugh.
A worse word is cancer, which followed later. Theo remembers subsequent aspects of “cancer denial.”
At first he explored “alternative treatments,” he said, but found them “not encouraging. Diet, fasting. It might go away until you start eating again.”
The idea that treatments like chemotherapy, surgery, and transplants “can be worse than the cancer, can kill you,” Theo said, and can be persuasive even beyond denials and fears. But a reckoning of the odds of survival without treatment (maybe a one in three chance of surviving five years, in Theo’s case) convinced him that acceptance “was the path of least resistance.”
Another factor was the peace of mind of loved ones, especially his wife. “You don’t want people to think you’re not trying,” he said.
Not trying is maybe a particularly perilous path for people who, unlike Theo, are alone. The treatments can be difficult not just to endure, with the resultant debilitation, but even to undergo in the first place, with the myriad appointments and the commitments of money, time, energy and will.
I mentioned to Theo the presence in Ithaca of the Cancer Resource Center, which provides free services to people affected by cancer, with the stated philosophy that “no one should face cancer alone.” Theo acknowledged the agency’s value although, he said, he was fortunate to have the resources he needed with family, friends, community and adequate health insurance.
Still, with cancer, even support can be complicated. For Theo, among the hardest things was “telling other people.”
First there was the diagnosis itself, with that awful word. Then the realities of his condition, and the details of the protracted regimes and procedures, and their results. Theo had “five rounds of chemotherapy, three weeks apart, each round with a heavier toll.” He made repeat trips to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo for surgeries. His treatment was “aggressive.” Nothing was guaranteed.
“In Cancerland you learn all these things you might not want to know,” Theo says. “Side effects. You find out about senses you didn’t know you had, each with its own nerve pathways. Lots of different kinds of pain.”
Ultimately, the treatments worked. Theo has bloodwork once a year. After five years of no findings, he was considered cancer-free and largely out of risk of recurrence.
Along the way, the personal worked along with the professional. Confiding in people helped Theo in “lightening up” from anxieties which were certainly warranted, but best controlled.
Theo initially found difficulty, but eventually solace, in “letting people help. It makes your friends feel better.” By disclosing details of his situation, he decided, “I can help other people stay alive.”
Theo also found resolve in political and planetary issues that, ironically, are generally more associated with despair than hope. He is an activist against climate change; surely, he thought, the world needs more of these, not one fewer.
He has lived and worked in Haiti, amidst pervasive suffering. The two concerns are related. With the degradation exacerbated by climate change, Theo says, “people in Haiti are starving” and might be condemned to it forever without help from others who know and care.
The connection Theo feels with the people of Haiti, with others afflicted and threatened, and maybe humanity in general is one he says deepened with his illness, and from the capacity for prayer he discovered in himself.
The message is, Theo said, “It isn’t random. Even though it’s hard. You’re not forgotten.”
