At 6 a.m. the sky is less black, more gray, outside the bedroom window. Tree branches are in relief. They’re winter-spindly, sticking straight up on top, like hair on scared cartoon characters.
But trees don’t get scared. They are calm by nature: silent and solid.
Their denizen birds stir plenty, though. They’re not uncool, just peppy. Nature’s alarm clock, by 6 a.m. they’re starting to chirp and sing.
You'd chirp and sing, too, if you could fly. Life is pretty charmed when those are your callings, you eat all day without paying (or gaining weight), don’t pay rent, don’t answer to anyone, are beloved for your good looks (and song), and your third-biggest worry, of only three, is windmills.
When humans awake they start worrying almost immediately, in general, but especially lately.
Awake, for good or not, you think why not join these unworrieds of nature outside for a while, before the day fully impinges.
Yes, no, yes, no. See, human, you’re thinking and fretting already. Just get up and go. Switching from pajamas to sweats is hardly even changing.
Out the front door, close it quietly behind you: the neighbors are still sleeping. They’d prefer to be getting ready for work or school, but that’s not happening lately, so let them rest as long as they can.
The creek is a few blocks away. Go visit. Like the birds and trees, the creek doesn’t know about viruses.
Look and listen. The creek is a fluid athlete that runs and talks at once. It seems faster and louder so early, especially now, with not just few but no cars running and grinding alongside.
Ducks descend on the water in silhouette. They seem to favor the street-lit places, but then you realize these are the only ones you can see. There is plenty of random quacking.
Above, a robin on a wire sings loudly, brightly, inches from the street lamp, alone, performing in a star turn spotlight. For whom hardly matters. Maybe in fact its audience is vast, cloaked in nearby trees. Probably so. Meanwhile, anyway, it has you.
A house across the creek still has Christmas bulbs lit. Why not: Christmas was long months ago, but we didn’t have much of a St. Patrick’s Day, and might not have much of an Easter, Cinco de Mayo, Fourth of July, or Labor Day, either.
A rabbit, or cat in gifted mimicry, half-hops and streaks across the asphalt.
A sole human figure appears, a young man walking swiftly with a satchel in one hand, uncovered clothes on hangers in the other. It has the air of a covert activity intended for darkness, to escape notice. Or maybe, overtly, an argument just ended (badly); or someone had finally had enough.
Soon, a more common scene unfolds, an old man walking a dog: familiar figures in the roster of early risers.
More accurately, the man is walking with the dog: no leash. Maybe, like the young man, the old man is purposely out early, trying to avoid detection of a dodgy act: a small municipal one (leashlessness) this time.
The man and dog look to be about age 70 and 10, respectively, which supposedly makes them the same; but try telling that to the dog.
Unbound by convention or mechanism, the dog waddles into the street. The man barks at him, to no avail. “He’s losing his marbles,” the man offers, which at this stage of life for the dog probably just means the front ones.
The dog is safe enough for the time being because lately, at no time of day, do many cars travel the roads.
All of a sudden these days there is nowhere to go, or there are good reasons not to go anywhere, or bad ones, like a missing job.
But there’s still home, and now there’s light, at least in the sky.
You can go back to bed, which might be pleasant, or stay up, which might be promising, with some will, strength, and luck.
Up but nowhere to go, you consider, but nowhere to go but up.
There’s fresh water from the tap and coffee in the kitchen. On the wall in the kitchen is a postcard of Buddha. The gesture he makes with his hand means “Help many people.”
Eternally, one supposes, but especially now, this goes for everyone, including you, both as entreaty and promise.
